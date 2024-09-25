Arne Slot again has a strong squad to select from against West Ham as he rotates his team for the League Cup.

Back at Anfield, Liverpool go into their third-round tie against the Hammers as holders of the League Cup, and while the coach will make changes, the Reds will very much still want to progress.

Here is who will miss out for Liverpool vs. West Ham:

Of Liverpool’s injury absentees, Alisson was the only player we thought may have had a chance of playing on Wednesday.

However, Slot confirmed on Tuesday that Caoimhin Kelleher “will be in goal” against West Ham, with the game coming “just a bit too early” for Alisson.

Of course, there was a good chance Slot would have picked Kelleher anyway for the League Cup fixture.

On the Brazilian, the head coach added: “Alisson is getting there, but I think this game is coming just a bit too early. We’re looking at the weekend against Wolves but it’s going to be tight, so let’s see if he manages to be there.”

Elliott also remains sidelined due to his fractured foot and isn’t expected back for another month.

Fellow youngsters Danns and McConnell are still missing too, due to ongoing problems with their back and ankle respectively.

From what Slot said in his pre-match press conference, we can expect several changes for the League Cup tie which could act as a full debut for Federico Chiesa.

“He’s able to start, in our opinion, and if he will, let’s see,” explained Slot.

“There are many options that we have, but he’s able to start in our opinion. But I don’t think he’s able to play 90 minutes at the level we are playing tomorrow against a strong West Ham team.”

Liverpool’s available squad vs. West Ham

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa