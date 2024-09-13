Liverpool FC top 10 goalscorers of all time – where Mo Salah ranks

Liverpool FC supporters have had the privelege of watching some of the greatest goalscorers ply their trade at Anfield over the years, but who are the top 10 in the club’s history?

Throughout the club’s illustrious history, we have not been short on prolific goalscorers who have etched their names in the record books and provided memories for a lifetime.

We are currently witnessing one Red rocket their way up Liverpool’s charts and with that in mind, let’s take a look at the 10 players with the most goals in the club’s history.

10. Harry Chambers – 151

Henry ‘Harry’ Chambers was Liverpool’s top scorer in all four seasons between 1919/20 and 1922/23.

With a lethal left foot, he played a vital role in the Reds’ back-to-back First Division titles in 1922 and 1923, with 41 goals in 71 games.

In his nine years playing for Liverpool, Chambers racked up 151 goals in 339 appearances, a ratio of 2.25 games per goal.

9. Michael Owen – 158

It is quite remarkable that Michael Owen even features on this list, considering he left the Reds for Real Madrid at the age of 24. It speaks volumes of how prolific he was.

Many Liverpool fans wonder what he would have gone on to achieve with his boyhood club had the Galacticos not come calling in 2004.

Chester-born Owen scored his 158 goals across eight seasons at Anfield but would see the remainder of his career thwarted by persistent injuries.

8. Kenny Dalglish – 172

King Kenny is widely regarded as the best player to ever pull on the red shirt.

He netted his first goal seven minutes into his debut against Middlesbrough and did not look back, going on to score 171 more in his next 514 appearances.

Dalglish endeared himself to the Kop with an iconic goal celebration, his arms aloft and a beaming smile across his face – and who can forget his title-clinchers against Chelsea and Tottenham.

He won eight league titles with Liverpool as a player, hanging up his boots after the last of those in 1990.

7. Robbie Fowler – 183

Toxteth-born Fowler is, without doubt, one of the most iconic marksmen the club has seen.

He was famously an Everton supporter at a young age but was spotted by Liverpool scout Jim Aspinall as a schoolboy.

One of his first games for the club saw him score all five goals in a 5-0 League Cup victory against Fulham. He would go on to score 183 goals in 369 appearances across two spells with the Reds.

6. Steven Gerrard – 186

‘The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be’.

Gerrard will go down as one of the game’s most complete midfielders. At the peak of his career, he carried the team on his shoulders and became a reliable source of goals for the Reds during his time as captain.

He struck up memorable partnerships with the likes of Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez, finishing his club career with 186 goals and 145 assists in 710 appearances.

5. Mohamed Salah – 214 *

Nobody is in any doubt that Mohamed Salah will go down as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever goalscorers, something that is made more impressive by the fact he is not an orthodox central striker.

He has rocketed up this list with 214 goals in 352 appearances, for a games-per-goal ratio of 1.64 – and yet he is still under-appreciated in world football! It beggars belief.

Salah will be remembered for his astonishing consistency in front of goal and has firmly put himself in the debate for one of the best players to don the red shirt.

He’s only one of five Liverpool players to breach 200 goals. Incredible.

* As of September 13, 2024

4. Billy Liddell – 228

Born in Townhill, Scotland, Liddell signed for Liverpool for £200 in 1938 – which is equivalent to £11,200 in present day. A bargain!

In his early years at the club, he studied as an accountant alongside his football commitments, with his parents keen to ensure he had something to fall back on if football didn’t work out.

They needn’t have worried about that, with Liddell going on to become one of the most prolific strikers in Reds history with 228 goals in 534 appearances.

3. Gordon Hodgson – 241

In third place is Hodgson, the player with the best games-to-goal ratio in Liverpool history, amassing 241 goals in 377 appearances – or one every 1.56 appearances.

The Johannesburg-born striker first arrived in England as a 19-year-old, quickly catching the eye of Liverpool scouts who said Hodgson played “like a seasoned professional.”

He spent 11 years at the club between 1925 and 1936 and is one of the Football League’s greatest-ever goalscorers.

2. Roger Hunt – 285

Sir Roger was the Reds’ top goalscorer in eight consecutive seasons between 1962 and 1969. He broke Hodgson’s goalscoring record by netting against Man United for his 242nd goal in 1967.

Two-hundred and forty-four of Hunt’s 285 goals for the Reds were scored in the league, meaning he is still Liverpool’s record league goalscorer.

He won two First Division titles, one Second Division and an FA Cup across his 10-year spell with the club. Hunt sat at the top of this list for 22 years until a certain Welshman eclipsed his tally.

1. Ian Rush – 346

Rush is Liverpool’s all-time top goalscorer by a considerable distance. It is a tally that surely nobody can ever eclipse – dare we say even Salah!

Anfield has been home to some incredible marksmen, but none more so than Rushie, who hit the net with unrivalled regularity in his 660 appearances over two spells with the Reds.

The Welshman sits 61 goals ahead of Hunt at the top of this list and 132 ahead of the highest modern-era scorer, Salah.

Rush will tear you apart, again.