It is back to Premier League action for Arne Slot after his side responded brilliantly against AC Milan, and he has a number of selection dilemmas for Bournemouth‘s visit.

Milan opening the scoring inside two minutes in midweek was another low blow just days after the first defeat of the season, but Liverpool’s response to the setback was emphatic.

It was exactly what was needed ahead of the return to Anfield this weekend, with the mood lifted and players putting themselves in contention for a starting spot against the Cherries.

With a four-day break between games and a League Cup fixture next on the agenda, could it be as simple as Slot opting for as close to his first-choice XI as possible?

Team News

Slot delivered unexpected news about his No. 1, which casts doubt over his availability on Saturday:

Alisson in doubt with a hamstring issue, have to “wait and see“

Harvey Elliott still sidelined with fractured foot

No other issues to report

Liverpool’s XI vs. Bournemouth

Caoimhin Kelleher will be the benefactor of Alisson‘s injury woes once again if the Brazilian fails to recover in time, paving the way for his first appearance of the season.

The Irishman has shown he is more than capable and few will bat an eye at his inclusion – and he may just be the only change to the XI Slot has readily turned to in his early days at the club.

After being rested in midweek, Andy Robertson will come straight back in, as too Luis Diaz – though that feels tough on Cody Gakpo after his bright outing in the Champions League.

Kelleher in for his first minutes of 2024/25

Robertson returns at left-back, backline otherwise unchanged

Midfield trio start sixth game in a row

Diaz returns to left wing

Those three changes from midweek would have the Reds lining up as follows:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

While the abovementioned lineup appears the likeliest eventuality, there is a possibility that Slot does not go for his default XI.

Having started five games in a row as a midfield unit, Curtis Jones could be given a chance in midfield in place of Alexis Mac Allister, who can be injected into the game in the second half.

And Gakpo would be more than deserving of keeping his place on the left wing ahead of Diaz:

Alisson will start if he can prove his fitness

Jones rotated into midfield for Mac Allister

Gakpo’s showing in Milan to keep him in side

Those tweaks for Liverpool are as follows:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

It is hard to see Slot looking beyond the first lineup listed, as he has certainly proved to be a fan of consistency and will surely have plans to make more changes against West Ham in the cup.

Bournemouth will arrive ready to follow in Forest’s footsteps, but Liverpool have to make sure they do not get the same opportunity to leave with points. Into these, Reds!