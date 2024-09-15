Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers is excelling in his second loan spell at Wigan, including a stunning free-kick straight out of the Fabio Aurelio playbook.

Chambers rejoined Wigan on a season-long loan in August, after spending the second half of last campaign as part of Shaun Maloney’s squad.

His return to the League One side came despite interest from a number of clubs in the Championship, with the decision made for him to continue his development in an environment where he is already settled and, crucially, cherished.

There is no surprise that the 20-year-old has taken up a key role from the off this season, with Saturday bringing his sixth start in seven games so far.

Starting the day with a little magic from Luke's wand of a left boot! ?#wafc ??? | @lukechambers04 pic.twitter.com/IM8LWc9XYP — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) September 15, 2024

It came in a 4-0 victory over Bristol Rovers that saw Chambers emulate another Liverpool left-back with an outrageous free-kick.

With Wigan awarded a free-kick wide right of the penalty area, the No. 3 stood over it as team-mates and defenders set up as usual for an attacking set-piece.

Bristol Rovers goalkeeper Josh Griffiths was stationed at his right post, anticipating a delivery into the box, only to be caught out by a shot that sailed in at his near post off the woodwork.

Chambers wheeled away in celebration after capping a 4-0 victory, with his goal reminiscent of one scored by Aurelio in Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea back in 2009.

“It’s the reason why we waited so long for Chambo up until the last days before the season,” manager Maloney told Latics TV.

“He’s a brilliant player. Brilliant lad, he is such a good player. I know the fans love him, his team-mates, so I’m happy for him. He’s some player, Chambo.”

Owen Beck impresses too

First game at Ewood Park 3 points an a clean sheet to go with it! Thank you for your support rovers fans?? pic.twitter.com/fhzAvX3yTY — Owen Beck (@Owenbeck02) September 14, 2024

Chambers wasn’t the only Liverpool left-back to impress out on loan on Saturday, with Owen Beck the standout for Blackburn during their 3-0 victory over Bristol City.

Making only his second start for Rovers after joining at the end of the summer window, the 22-year-old shone in a relentless display.

Per FotMob, Beck made more defensive actions than any other player (13) as well as winning the most duels (11/16), while also creating the joint-most chances (two).

It remains to be seen whether either Chambers or Beck figure in Arne Slot‘s long-term plans at Liverpool, but they are certainly not damaging their chances.

For Chambers in particular this second spell at Wigan could be formative, as the youngster proves he is ready for senior football.

The academy graduate featured twice under Slot in pre-season, clocking 52 minutes on the pitch, and was previously courted by Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.