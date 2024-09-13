The international break is finally over and Liverpool return to Anfield as favourites against a Nottingham Forest side managed by Nuno Espirito Santo.

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

Premier League (4) | Anfield

September 14, 2024 | 3pm (BST)

Liverpool won this fixture 3-0 last year with Darwin Nunez arguably the standout performer on the day.

A lot has changed since then, not least there being a new manager in each dugout, but Arne Slot‘s Reds remain expectant of a victory to begin a busy run of fixtures.

1. Back in business

Liverpool’s players are back on Merseyside and 10 of them returned having played the maximum number of minutes on offer during the international break.

This could impact Slot’s decision-making when picking the starting XI, but the boss seemed pleased when asked about so many of his players being busy over the last two weeks.

“In some situations I was really happy with the fact that they played 90 (twice),” said the Dutchman before caveating that by saying in the future he “would love it to be a bit different.”

For players like Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Cody Gakpo and Kostas Tsimikas, whom Slot all mentioned by name, their game time was a big positive.

2. Team news

The major difference from Liverpool’s last match is that Harvey Elliott is no longer available, having fractured his foot.

It is disappointing for the 21-year-old who “would have had a lot of playing time” in the next few weeks, according to Slot, but attacking midfield is thankfully a position where Liverpool have good options.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister is somewhat of a doubt to start the Forest match after adductor discomfort left him on the bench for Argentina’s last game, but Slot has said: “I’m expecting Macca to be with us.”

Thankfully, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was relatively cautious with our No. 10 and he returned to training on Thursday.

3. Starting XI prediction

Despite Mac Allister’s minor problems and the Reds’ busy international break, it is likely Slot sticks with a side very close to the one that played against Man United, for this game at least.

It is more probable that we begin to see rotation against AC Milan, though there exists the possibility Liverpool could field a whole new left side, replacing Andy Robertson, Mac Allister and Luis Diaz with Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and Gakpo.

Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Diaz

4. Toughest test yet for Nottingham Forest

It is up for debate whether Forest have actually improved since sacking Steve Cooper and appointing Espirito Santo, but their supporters are relatively happy with the five points they have taken this season.

Morgan Gibbs-White is definitely the danger-man to look out for and, having just come back from international duty with England, his confidence will be high.

After signing in the summer, James Ward-Prowse could be another who is a threat at times should he play.

Elsewhere, 6’5″ centre-back Nikola Milenkovic has had a good start to life at the club, providing an aerial presence at the back for Forest.

Liverpool’s threat will be very different on Saturday, though, and will easily be his toughest test since joining from Fiorentina for £12 million.

5. What Slot said on rotation

While this might not be the game we see full-scale rotation from the new head coach, he has acknowledged that it is something Liverpool will have to deal with this season:

“My former teams we were able to actually play almost every game with the same players. “But it is a different league so I might have to adjust to that, but it also depends on what they show in terms of physique. “In the first three games we were really strong in terms of physique but we only played one game every seven days. Now they have a point to prove. “I assume they all want to play every game, so if they want to they have to show up every time in terms of quality and especially workrate. “We have more than 11 very good players so I can use more.”

6. Ron Yeats tribute

With this being the first home match since the sad death of legendary captain Ron Yeats at the age of 86, Liverpool will mark his passing before kick-off in what will be an emotional tribute from the Kop.

The above photo of Yeats holding the league title in 1964 will also adorn the match programme and inside will be plenty of reading on the former Liverpool scout and centre-back.

• Read here: Ron Yeats – The colossal signing who was Liverpool’s original Van Dijk

7. Not on UK TV

If you’re in the UK, you won’t legally be able to watch Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest on the television due to the match being played within the 3pm blackout period.

If you are outside the UK, the match will be where you normally find your Premier League coverage, with a full rundown from us to come on Saturday.

For those who can’t watch, This Is Anfield will have you covered as Harry McMullen takes you through the action at Anfield with minute-by-minute coverage.

8. The sheets are staying clean!

The Reds have looked far more solid at the back this season than last, owing mainly to an extra midfielder remaining disciplined and stopping counter-attacks.

On Saturday, Slot can become the first Liverpool manager ever to win his opening four league matches without conceding a goal.

A clean sheet would also see the Reds equal their club record of four shutouts in a row at the start of a league campaign, also achieved in 2005/06.

The Midlands outfit last won away at Anfield back in February 1969, when Barry Lyons scored twice in a 2-0 victory.

9. Who is the referee?

Michael Oliver referees his first Liverpool match since the 1-1 draw with Man City in March, when the Reds were inexcusably denied a penalty for Jeremy Doku’s high boot on Mac Allister – VAR should have caught it too, of course.

The assistants at Anfield will be Stuart Burt and Dan Cook, while the fourth official has been named as Anthony Backhouse.

Graham Scott is the lead video assistant referee this weekend and will have Craig Taylor alongside him.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest is not on TV in the UK.

However, with kickoff at 3pm (BST), TIA’s matchday live blog will be up and running from 2.15pm, with Harry McMullen tasked with keeping you entertained and up-to-date.

Come on you Reds!