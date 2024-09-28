➔ SUPPORT US
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 28, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (L) and Ibrahima Konaté exchange words after Wolverhampton Wanderers score the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool win “ugly” as Ryan Gravenberch is “standout performer” against Wolves

Liverpool supporters acknowledged their team played below par against Wolves but were happy to take another three points in the Premier League.

The Reds were far from their best against Wolves but ultimately came away carrying three points without having faced too much trouble in their own penalty box.

While several players, namely Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah, weren’t on their game at Molineux, Ryan Gravenberch stood out yet again as he continued to impress as Liverpool’s holding midfielder.

 

“Three points is all that counted today. That performance was horrific. I like Szoboszlai but he was a two. Salah couldn’t pass wind. In the end, top of the league” – John Gardner on Facebook.

“You can still see it’s a work in progress but that being said, some of the sloppiness would get you punished against a better team.

“Grav again shone for me with Ibou, with neither being at their very best – that turn & run in the box by Grav deserved a better end product” – Speelautomaat in the comments.

“Not the best game but still a win. Too many mistakes, another game with too many sloppy passes. Should have been 3-0 but lets take the points and move on” – Kenneth Martinez on Facebook.

“What a grind! Was not pretty, and Szoboszlai and Salah (barring the penalty) were so bad. But, new manager, almost the same squad as last season and top of the league” – Srikanth Sureth in the comments.

“We missed two very good chances on top of scoring two good goals and I don’t think they created a single chance even at the end.

“Game management should have been a bit better but we were rarely ever exposed today” – Kusanagi in the comments.

“Yet another win, this time showing the mark of contenders which is to hang in there and grind it out when it’s going against you” – Kieran David on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 28, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (L) and Ibrahima Konaté applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

