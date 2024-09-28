Liverpool supporters acknowledged their team played below par against Wolves but were happy to take another three points in the Premier League.

The Reds were far from their best against Wolves but ultimately came away carrying three points without having faced too much trouble in their own penalty box.

While several players, namely Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah, weren’t on their game at Molineux, Ryan Gravenberch stood out yet again as he continued to impress as Liverpool’s holding midfielder.

Always a good sign when you can win without being anywhere near your best. Gravenberch confidence is off the radar at the moment, VVD barely broke sweet. Up the Reds — ??Toxteth Kopite?????????? (@Forde_TheRed) September 28, 2024

“Three points is all that counted today. That performance was horrific. I like Szoboszlai but he was a two. Salah couldn’t pass wind. In the end, top of the league” – John Gardner on Facebook.

Liverpool not wholly convincing at times today but then they've just won to go top six league games into Arne Slot's reign. The fact is, it's been a better start than most would have hoped for and winning when not at your best is very, very important. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) September 28, 2024

Rather an ugly win than a beautiful defeat, but that was really, really ugly. #lfc — David Phillips (@lovefutebol) September 28, 2024

Salah’s shot from the press early in the second half was worth the same as Wolves’ total xG. A weird game, but probably more comfortable than it a) felt, and b) Liverpool made it with the goal they conceded. Top of the league. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) September 28, 2024

“You can still see it’s a work in progress but that being said, some of the sloppiness would get you punished against a better team. “Grav again shone for me with Ibou, with neither being at their very best – that turn & run in the box by Grav deserved a better end product” – Speelautomaat in the comments.

Let us never speak about that 90 minutes ever again. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) September 28, 2024

That was ugly but one of those you just need to get through. Improvement needed but there’s a league title to be won here… — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) September 28, 2024

Getting out with the points the most important thing but can imagine the manager will not have liked much of what he saw there. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) September 28, 2024

“Not the best game but still a win. Too many mistakes, another game with too many sloppy passes. Should have been 3-0 but lets take the points and move on” – Kenneth Martinez on Facebook.

Diogo Jota with a big performance back on his old stomping ground. Some players can wilt when they return to their former clubs but Jota was key to Liverpool’s win, along with Ryan Gravenberch the standout performer — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) September 28, 2024

Insane that we only sent Ryan Gravenberch to the Molineux and he came away with a 2-1 win. Best midfielder in the league on form. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) September 28, 2024

“What a grind! Was not pretty, and Szoboszlai and Salah (barring the penalty) were so bad. But, new manager, almost the same squad as last season and top of the league” – Srikanth Sureth in the comments.

I really really really like the way that Arne Slot manages games, that is something I wasn’t expecting especially as a new manager coming to a significantly more demanding and challenging league, he has settled in better than I could’ve ever hoped for. — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) September 28, 2024

“We missed two very good chances on top of scoring two good goals and I don’t think they created a single chance even at the end. “Game management should have been a bit better but we were rarely ever exposed today” – Kusanagi in the comments.

“Yet another win, this time showing the mark of contenders which is to hang in there and grind it out when it’s going against you” – Kieran David on Facebook.

