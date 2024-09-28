It was far from vintage, but Liverpool eked out a win at Wolves thanks to goals from Ibrahima Konate and Mo Salah.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

Premier League (6) | Molineux

September 28, 2024

Goals

Konate 45+2′ (assist: Jota)

Ait-Nouri 56′

Salah 61′ (pen)

Arne Slot returned to his best XI, with Alisson fit to return. Diogo Jota‘s inclusion was expected, but Darwin Nunez‘s absence through illness doubled down on the Portuguese’s selection against his former club.

It was an exceptionally slow start from the Reds, with Wolves having far more of the ball in the opening 20 minutes.

Liverpool’s front three were barely in the game and a daft yellow card for Alexander-Arnold for kicking the ball away didn’t help the mood.

It took to just past the half hour mark for Liverpool to register a shot on target, that being from an Alexander-Arnold free kick on the edge of the box.

Then came the huge chance of the half. A superb cross from Andy Robertson from the left was on a plate for Dominik Szoboszlai but the Hungarian hit it straight at the ‘keeper from five yards out.

It was, though, 1-0 for the Reds at half time thanks to Ibrahima Konate‘s powerful header from Diogo Jota‘s excellent cross from the left.

Konate’s second goal of the season, after going two seasons without scoring!

Half time: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

The goalscorer went from hero to villain just before the hour when Konate completely allowed Wolves in, seemingly with some miscommunication with Alisson, and Rayan Ait-Nouri put the home side level.

Within five minutes though, Jota was fouled by Semedo inside the box and Mo Salah restored the lead from the penalty spot.

The home side continued to cause problems and Liverpool continued to look far from at their best. Slot eventually took off the ineffective Szobozslai, plus Luis Diaz, for the final 20 minutes.

A poor pass from Salah when Liverpool countered prevented Curtis Jones an opportunity to kill the game.

Liverpool held on for the vital three points. A far from convincing performance but we’ll take it!

A draw for Man City earlier in the day means the win moves Liverpool top of the league after six games played.

TIA Man of the Match: Virgil van Dijk

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Wolves: Johnstone; Semedo, Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Andre, J.Gomes, Lemina; Bellegarde, Cunha, Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, Pond, R.Gomes, Doherty, Doyle, Sarabia, Forbs, Hwang, Guedes

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson (Gomez 88′); Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai (Jones 73′); Salah, Jota, Diaz (Gakpo 73′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Chiesa

Next Match: Bologna (Champions League; home, Wednesday 2 October)