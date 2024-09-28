With Ibrahima Konate scoring the first goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Wolves, the Frenchman reacted hilariously after missing out on Man of the Match.

Konate recorded his third goal involvement in as many games as he nodded home the opening goal at Molineux on the cusp of half-time.

It came after another header against AC Milan in the Champions League and an assist in the 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend.

But when it came to Sky Sports’ Man of the Match award, the centre-back was not in contention, perhaps due to his involvement in a mixup that led to Rayan Ait-Nouri’s equaliser.

The prize went to Ryan Gravenberch, and joining the Dutchman for his post-match interview, Konate jokingly asked why it wasn’t his.

“Sky Sports, who decides who is the Man of the Match? How is this possible?!” he laughed.

“He’s my brother, I have to give it to him. [But] Milan I score, today I score, I say what did I do to not deserve it?!

“No, no, no, what happened? You know! You have to talk with them, I don’t know who decides it.”

When informed by a member of the Sky Sports production team who had chosen Gravenberch, Konate said: “Gary Neville!”

Gravenberch smiled: “Thank you, Gary…”

“Maybe he forgot the moment we conceded a goal!” was Arne Slot‘s joking response when told about Konate’s reaction.

“Maybe that was the reason we conceded, that he wasn’t there in the moment, because I have to say it was at least avoidable.”

It was a lighthearted moment that showed the spirit within Slot’s squad, with Konate’s big personality matching his dominant performances so far this season.

Few could argue with Liverpool’s No. 38 being chosen as Man of the Match, albeit with Virgil van Dijk also a strong contender having led the back line excellently.

Per FotMob, Gravenberch won all eight of his duels, all three of his tackles, drew four fouls on himself and completed 57 of his 62 attempted passes (92%).

The 22-year-old has earned Man of the Match on a number of occasions already this season, as he enjoys a welcome resurgence under his new head coach.