Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a bid to become owner of French club Nantes, with the Liverpool right-back claimed to be offering £84 million.

Reports in French newspaper L’Equipe on Friday morning claimed that Alexander-Arnold was leading an investment group including his father, Michael Arnold, in a bid to take over Nantes.

An initial package worth €100 million (£84m) was reportedly on offer, with an up-front investment of €80 million (£67m).

It was also claimed that Alexander-Arnold had held previous interest in becoming owner of Saint-Etienne or Le Havre earlier in 2024.

That led to speculation over the expansion of the 25-year-old’s portfolio, which included investment into the Alpine Formula 1 team last year.

However, the Liverpool Echo have brought word from sources close to the Liverpool vice-captain, who insist reports of a bid to purchase Nantes are “not true at all.”

It is only fair to take this at face value, as there has been no previous indication of Alexander-Arnold and his family branching out into ownership.

In fact, Nantes’ current owner, Waldemar Kita, has since brandished the reports as “bullshit,” telling Presse-Ocean: “Trent Alexander-Arnold? But I don’t even know him! I just spoke to my lawyer, I asked him: ‘Who is this guy?’.”

The Alexander-Arnolds do hold a wider vested interest in the sport, at least, with Trent’s brother Tyler director of agency PLG.

PLG’s clients include Alexander-Arnold himself, along with Andy Robertson, Jarrod Bowen, Jordan Henderson, Calvin Ramsay, Nat Phillips, Luke Chambers and Liverpool academy players such as Oakley Cannonier and Josh Davidson.

Liverpool naturally hold a strong relationship with the agency, and are expected to continue talks over a new deal for the No. 66 in the near future.