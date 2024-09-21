Liverpool will take confidence from their midweek exploits as they return to Anfield to put the wrongs of last week right! Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Bournemouth are the visitors in the Premier League this week in yet another 3pm (BST) kickoff, but we will all be hoping the result is significantly better than the last Anfield outing.

Arne Slot‘s men responded with a 3-1 win in Milan and we are eager for the team to take that momentum and confidence into Saturday, against a Cherries side who sit 11th after four games.

Feeling confident, Reds?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, midnight in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth is being shown live on NBC Universo and USA Network and fuboTV in the US, which are available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

