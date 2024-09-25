Liverpool enter the League Cup in the third round as they host West Ham at Anfield. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

The Reds were dealt Premier League opposition when they drew Julen Lopetegui’s Hammers in the League Cup, but they are still expected to go through.

Despite heavy rotation, Arne Slot should still be able to field a strong side that are looking to make it nine home wins in a row against West Ham, which would equal the club’s record.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream with Paramount here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

