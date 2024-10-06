An international break disrupts Liverpool’s October schedule, a month when the quality of opposition increases from these early weeks of the season.

The Reds have finished September top of the Premier League, not to mention winning their Champions League opener and progressing to the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Life under Arne Slot couldn’t be going much better, but October threatens to be a more taxing month across three competitions.

Here are the key dates…

October 2 – Bologna (H)

Despite an early scare, Liverpool cruised to a 3-1 win at AC Milan to begin their Champions League campaign impressively.

Next up is Wednesday’s visit of Bologna as Anfield hosts a game in Europe’s biggest competition for the first time since the 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in March 2023.

Bologna are languishing in 13th place in Serie A after six matches, winning just once in that time, so a Liverpool win is to be expected.

Sealing progress to the knockout stages as soon as possible will only aid the Reds in the domestic competitions.

October 5 – Crystal Palace (A)

When the new season got underway, the trip to Crystal Palace looked like one of the most awkward games in the first couple of months.

The Eagles have failed to build on their excellent end to 2023/24, however, even losing 2-1 away to Everton last weekend!

Trips to Selhurst Park can be tough on their day but Liverpool haven’t lost their since November 2014, and Slot’s men could be facing them at just the right time.

While overconfidence would be reckless, the Reds have to believe they have enough quality to pick up three more valuable points.

It’s an early kick off…

International Break – October 7-15

Sorry to ruin your day, but yes, there’s another international break on the horizon.

The second of the season so far arrives after this weekend’s Premier League action, disrupting the season just as it gets going.

Reminder: there’s another one in November, too!

UEFA Nations League matches will take place, as well as 2026 World Cup and AFCON qualifiers – here’s hoping everyone stays fit!

October 20 – Chelsea (H)

A box office clash arrives after the break, with an impressive Chelsea side making the trip to Anfield, possessing a dangerously in-form Cole Palmer.

The Blues have shone under new manager Enzo Maresca so far, sitting fourth in the table and just two points behind Liverpool.

In Palmer, Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea have great quality and depth in attack, so they will pose a threat.

This could be Slot’s biggest test yet as Liverpool head coach and victory would further suggest that his side are the real deal.

October 23 – RB Leipzig (A)

The new-look Champions League format continues with a trip to RB Leipzig on October 23, with the Bundesliga side still an impressive team.

They are third in the league table six games in, one point ahead of Xabi Alonso’s reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Leipzig lost 2-1 at Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener, though, so they will know the importance of at least avoiding defeat to Liverpool.

As for the Reds, the hope is that they will head to Germany with two wins out of two in Europe, so another win would put them in an extremely healthy position.

October 27 – Arsenal (A)

This one feels like a monster of a clash.

Man City have already shown that they are vulnerable without Rodri, giving both Liverpool and Arsenal extra belief in the Premier League title race.

Some feel that this could be the Gunners’ year, having come close the last two seasons, but the Reds can dent their hopes.

Last season’s 3-1 loss at the Emirates still stings, particularly Alisson and Virgil van Dijk‘s mix-up, and this will be another huge test for Liverpool.

A win in north London would feel significant, but on the flip side, defeat could prove damaging come the end of the campaign.

It’s rare that any draw feels adequate for Liverpool but it certainly wouldn’t be a bad result away to Arsenal.

October 30 – Brighton (A)

Liverpool’s October schedule ends with the Carabao Cup fourth round meeting against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls have dipped after a great start to the season but this will be a real test for the Reds, who are likely to be much-changed.

This is the least of Slot’s priorities but the Dutchman will be aware of the importance of silverware in his first season.

