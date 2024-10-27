Since Arne Slot arrived at Liverpool, one of the evident personality traits he has transmitted has been his composure both with the press and on the touchline.

Slot has cut a calm, collected figure during his short time on Merseyside, seemingly unawed by the job at hand of managing one of the biggest clubs on the planet.

His personality appears to have translated into some aspects of Liverpool’s play, too, as the Reds have closed games out in calm fashion, keeping the ball and trusting in their ability.

Ahead of Liverpool’s toughest test of the season yet, an away match against Arsenal, Slot was asked by Natalie Gedra on Sky Sports how he turns his personal trait of composure into a team feature.

The Dutchman responded: “Probably one of the reasons why I am composed is because I have a lot of trust in my team and the work I had to do has already been done.

“So that is the work you do during the week, that’s the work you do in pre-season to prepare yourself in the best possible way.

“There is a way that I lose my composure and I think we’ve seen this last weekend against Chelsea.

“If there are too many decisions going against you, then even I can lose my composure – at least that’s what I thought, that too many decisions went against us in that game, but maybe I’m a bit biased.”

It certainly wasn’t difficult to understand why emotion got the better of Slot during the Anfield fixture.

In the final moments of the match, there was one moment in particular that Slot, Darwin Nunez and the crowd couldn’t help but react to, as the referee deemed Nunez’s 50-50 challenge with Renato Veiga a foul.

The coach had previously been shown a yellow card during the match so redirected his disbelief towards the ground in what was, with the hindsight of three points secured, a comical moment.

Slot was also asked if he were as composed in real life as he usually is in football, to which he said: “Yes, I think I am.

“Yeah. I try to be as a manager the same person I am in normal life so I don’t wanna act a different type. So yeah, I think I’m like this in real life as well.”