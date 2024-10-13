Ben Doak played a key part in Scotland’s goal in an unfortunate 2-1 loss to Croatia on Saturday night, with fans impressed as he “terrorised” Josko Gvardiol.

Doak became the youngest player to start a competitive match for Scotland since 1965 when he made his full debut against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

The 18-year-old also became the youngest since Kieran Tierney in 2016 to start any game for his country, doing so in his third outing for Steve Clarke’s side.

Stationed in his natural position on the right wing, Doak came up against Man City defender Gvardiol, which saw him run directly at the left-back throughout his 77 minutes on the pitch.

According to FotMob, the teenager completed two of his three attempted dribbles while the £77 million defender failed in both of his attempted tackles.

Ryan Christie latches on to a sliced clearance to open the scoring in Zagreb ?#CROSCO pic.twitter.com/2vH92TbCYo — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 12, 2024

One such one-on-one saw Doak cut inside and deliver a left-footed cross into the box which, though initially wayward, was scuffed into the path of Ryan Christie by Luka Sucic.

Christie fired home, with Duje Caleta-Car unsuccessful in his goal-line clearance, and Doak could come away claiming something resembling an assist.

Overall it was a positive performance from Doak, who gained more admirers among the Scotland support, with many urging Clarke to retain him as first-choice right winger.

Very positive first start from Ben Doak ??????? Caused problems with his dribbling and pace & was instrumental in the goal. Took the ‘safe’ option with final ball too often imo but will find the right balance with more game-time for Scotland. Should be the starting RW from now on. pic.twitter.com/XLYKdvwkCb — The Young Team ??????? (@The_Young_Team) October 13, 2024

So harsh on Scotland. Performances are there in Nations League A but the team just lack the cutting edge & rub of the green. Ben Doak with an encouraging performance tonight I felt. Offered a completely different dynamic out wide and needs to consistently start going forward. pic.twitter.com/Tc2Q3xdaL6 — Josh McCafferty (@Joshmcc_05) October 12, 2024

Ben Doak is terrorising Gvardiol here — Jack Soutar (@JackSoutar04) October 12, 2024

What a heartening Scotland performance tonight, even in defeat, with 14 players missing through injury. No major missteps at the back but plenty up front. Ben Doak – the youngest Scot to start a competitive men’s international in six decades – looks a real talent. — Alastair M. Redpath (@officialAliRed) October 12, 2024

Been really impressed with Doak here. Carried the ball up the park a fair few times now. Really good option in games like this — Scott Wisely (@ScottWisely5xo) October 12, 2024

I just want to see Doak sprinting at people for 90 mins. — McGregor??????? (@HibeesMc) October 12, 2024

What a difference Ben Doak makes. If you are good enough you are old enough??? — Nicola Ironside (@nicola_ironside) October 12, 2024

Speaking after the game in quotes via the Press Association, the Scotland manager was full of praise for his No. 17 but preached caution when it comes to his progress.

“I’m really pleased for Ben and as a coach I’m pleased with Ben. That’s his first start, I’m sure it won’t be his last,” Clarke told reporters.

“He’s got attributes and qualities. That’s why he’s in the squad.

“That’s why I tried to put him in the squad in the summer before his injury showed up. We see what Ben’s got for us. But we’re also careful.

“You have to be careful with young players. You have to bring them through at the right time.

“Obviously, injury-wise, it’s probably accelerated his debut. And his debut was good or his first start was good.

“We can build on that. Whether he’s got the legs and the energy to go on Tuesday night [against Portugal] after such a big shift tonight, we can assess over the next couple of days.

“Let’s enjoy Ben, but let’s not put too much pressure on him.

“He’s got a great attitude. Very open. Determined to improve and stuff like that.

“He knows that he’s got parts he’s given and he has to improve. He’s not a shy boy. He’s a good character.”

Elsewhere on Saturday night, Conor Bradley played the full 90 minutes as captain in Northern Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Belarus and Diogo Jota came off the bench in Portugal’s 3-1 win away to Poland.

Youngster Amara Nallo was also used as a substitute as England U19s beat the Netherlands 4-1 as part of a four-nation tournament in Marbella.