Tuesday brought positive and negative injury news as well as a link to a young, highly-rated Brazilian defender.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Federico Chiesa was absent from Liverpool training on Tuesday and will miss the match against Bologna through injury.

On whether he will be fit for Saturday’s match at Crystal Palace, Arne Slot said: “I’m not expecting him to be out for a very long period of time.

“But this game is not possible for him and we have to wait and see if he can managed to be in the team on Saturday.”

Diogo Jota was also absent from training but Slot had a more positive update on the Portuguese, whose foot scan came back all clear.

“Diogo missed out on two sessions after the game against Wolves. He took a knock,” explained the boss.

“I’m expecting him to be with us tomorrow, that he’s available to play.”

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Andy Robertson and Darwin Nunez trained as normal on Tuesday, after the latter missed Saturday’s game through illness while Robertson picked up a knock at Molineux

According to The Athletic‘s Mario Cortegana, Liverpool are one of those to have “expressed interest” in the 18-year-old Palmeiras centre-back, Vitor Reis – he must be talented for Arsenal and Real Madrid to have also made “initial enquiries”

Liverpool have appointed a lead performance nutritionist, Clare Farrell – she arrived in the summer after over three years with Munster Rugby

L’Equipe report that Liverpool made contact for Lyon’s goalkeeper, Anthony Lopes, in the summer – the club were clearly exploring their options in that position

Slot has asserted Liverpool’s intentions, saying they “cannot accept mediocrity” despite him only just having arrived at the club

TEAM PREDICTION: With the news of Chiesa’s injury and Jota’s foot problem in the early part of the week, we predicted Liverpool’s starting XI for the Bologna match

OCTOBER PREVIEW: October is here and with it comes a very busy month for Liverpool featuring an international break and six games including four aways

SLOT INFLUENCED BY PEP: Slot recently spoke about how his view of football was influenced by the great Barcelona team managed by Pep Guardiola, so we had a look at how he has been impacted by Man City‘s manager

Elsewhere in the football world today

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he “no longer cares” about being the best player in the world and is focused on helping his teammates – about time he had that realisation (BBC Sport)

PSG’s talented attacker, Ousmane Dembele, has been dropped for their match against Arsenal after a disagreement with manager Luis Enrique over being brought off late in Friday’s 3-1 win against Rennes

Wales’ EFL clubs are in talks about a massive change that would see them enter a Welsh cup competition in order to qualify for European football (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1980, Liverpool won 10-1 in the first round of the European Cup!

The thumping came at Anfield against Finnish champions Oulun Palloseura, who were beaten 11-2 on aggregate on the way to Liverpool winning their third European Cup.

On the night, Terry McDermott and Graeme Souness both scored hat-tricks as Sammy Lee and Ray Kennedy also bagged, as well as David Fairclough who netted a brace.

Kenny Dalglish got just the five assists that night!