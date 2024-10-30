Arne Slot has made eight changes to his Liverpool lineup for the first of two meetings with Brighton in four days, including a full debut for Vitezslav Jaros.

The Reds are at the Amex for their Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Brighton, three days before the Seagulls visit Anfield in the Premier League.

With an emphasis very much on the league, along with the need for rest, Slot has rotated his side for the cup.

Vitezslav Jaros makes his first-ever start in goal behind a back four of Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson.

Wataru Endo comes in for Ryan Gravenberch at the base of the midfield, with Curtis Jones and Tyler Morton further forward.

The lack of depth in attack due to injuries to Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota means Dominik Szoboszlai starts further forward alongside Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

Despite their injuries, Liverpool still have the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister on their substitutes’ bench.

The bench also includes, for the first time ever, 18-year-old academy striker Ranel Young.

Brighton: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Igor, Kadioglu; Wieffer, Moder, Enciso; Gruda, Adingra, Ferguson

Substitutes: Verbruggen, Welbeck, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Estupinan, Veltman, Hinshelwood, Turns

Liverpool: Jaros; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson; Endo, Morton, Jones; Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Nyoni, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Young

