Arne Slot has named 18-year-old academy striker Ranel Young in the first-team squad for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash with Brighton. But who is he?

Slot made eight changes to his side for the fourth-round tie in East Sussex, along with new faces added to the squad on the bench.

Next to midfielder Trey Nyoni was a name many fans will be unfamiliar with.

Ranel Young, a versatile forward who turns 19 on Boxing Day, made the senior squad for the first time ever following injuries to both Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa.

Though a natural winger, the teenager has been promoted to the U21s on a full-time basis this season as a No. 9, adjusting to a new role with regular starts.

Who is Ranel Young?

Age: 18

Nationality: English

Position: CF, RW, LW

Signed from Huddersfield as an U12s player, Young has made steady progress through the youth ranks and signed his first professional contract last year.

So far this season he has started six of his eight appearances for Barry Lewtas‘ U21s, along with three starts from three for the U19s in the UEFA Youth League.

Watch Brighton vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

He has done so in the absence of Lewis Koumas, on loan at Stoke, and the injured Jayden Danns, while he has been preferred to the fit-again Oakley Cannonier and fellow newcomer Keyrol Figueroa.

Liverpool have benefited from his willingness to learn on the job, with Young developing more of an understanding of the physicality and varied runs required in leading the line.

So far he has scored three times in 11 appearances, along with an assist in the 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig U19s.

What caught the eye among Slot’s staff

? Outstanding goal from #LFC youngster Ranel Young (18) to seal the U21s’ 3-2 win at Sunderland on Monday night. Young is usually a winger but played as a No. 9 and impressed – particularly with his endeavour in a difficult new test. pic.twitter.com/cITm9s0CV7 — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) September 3, 2024

His standout moment so far came with a stunning solo goal to clinch a 3-2 victory over Sunderland U21s in September, dancing past a challenge on the touchline and firing in from a tight angle.

While Young has made the senior squad for the first time on a matchday, it is not the youngster’s first experience of life around Slot’s setup.

Not only do the U21s regularly prepare alongside their senior counterparts before sessions at the AXA Training Centre, but the 18-year-old has also been called up to first-team training on a number of occasions too.

That has clearly caught the eye of Slot, informed by his new elite development coach Aaron Briggs, who oversees the progress of Liverpool’s youth along with academy director Alex Inglethorpe.

What Young’s coach has said

“In terms of what he has offered us in the top line, he has given us some really nice moments with quality,” U21s coach Lewtas told the club’s official website in September.

“He has run in behind and showed huge enthusiasm off the ball in terms of his energy and work rate.

“He will want to weigh in for a few more goals because he is getting into good positions. But he is certainly working in the right direction at the moment.

“That is really pleasing for him because I think unfortunately for him his U18s year last term was really interrupted with injuries.

“The most important thing for us at the moment is really increasing the availability of Ranel and trying to keep him consistently playing the game.”

While Young may not be expected to come off the bench at the Amex all being well, his inclusion serves as a deserved first taste of a matchday under Slot.