➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, September 17, 2024: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (L) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the UEFA Champions League game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

How Liverpool can set 2 new club records by enjoying more away success vs. Leipzig

Arne Slot can guide his side to two new club records with a victory over RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening, in a game that sees Ibrahima Konate walk a disciplinary tightrope.

Should Liverpool win this evening in Germany, they will become the first team in the club’s history to win each of their opening six away fixtures of a season.

It would also see the Reds win 11 of their opening 12 games of a campaign for the first time in their history.

And if that was not enough, Liverpool could record an eighth successive win in all competitions for the first time since March 2022 (a run of 12).

It could be quite the night!

 

Salah: the King of Europe

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC 1909 at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mo Salah could make his 69th European Cup appearance for Liverpool to move him into third place on the club’s all-time European Cup appearance list behind Jamie Carragher (91) and Steven Gerrard (87).

He is also three goals short of registering 100 for Liverpool away from Anfield.

And he needs just two more goals to reach 50 for the club in European competition. The next highest scorer for the club in Europe currently is Darwin Nunez, with nine. Talk about a big gap!

 

Quick-fire stats and facts

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, September 17, 2024: Liverpool's goal-scorers Ibrahima Konaté (R) and captain Virgil van Dijk celebrate after the UEFA Champions League game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ibrahima Konate is a yellow card away from a one-match ban in this competition
  • Slot has faced only one German team in his managerial career, beating Union Berlin as Feyenoord coach in the 2021/22 Conference League
  • Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 12 league meetings with German opposition in all European competition (winning nine and drawing three)
  • Liverpool have won all eight games this season in which they have scored the first goal

 

Contrasting results for Leipzig

At the conclusion of matchday two, Leipzig were in 29th place out of the 36-team Champions League table table, having lost both of their two games so far.

The were beaten 2-1 at Atletico Madrid after taking a fourth minute lead through Benjamin Sesko.

Last time out, despite leading twice, they lost 3-2 at home to 10-man Juventus. Sesko again on target netting both. He is the joint-second highest scorer in the competition with three goals, one behind Harry Kane.

Unbeaten Leipzig have 17 points after seven Bundesliga games, a new club record. They have conceded only twice in the league, keeping six clean sheets.

 

The man in the middle

NYON, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 5: A view of the draw balls ahead of the UEFA Champions League, 2024/25 Play-offs Round Draw at the UEFA Headquarters, The House of the European Football, on August 5, 2024 in Nyon, Switzerland (Photo by Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Sandro Scharer (Switzerland) is the referee for this fixture. He has never refereed Liverpool before.

He has, however, overseen Leipzig once in a 2-1 home win over Man City in December, 2021. On that day, Dominik Szoboszlai scored for the German side and Kyle Walker was sent off.

 

Scorers this season

Curtis Jones (centre) celebrates scoring Liverpool’s winning goal vs. Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA)

Leipzig: Sesko 6, Openda 5, Simons 3, Nusa 2, Kampl 1, Orban 1

Liverpool: Salah 7, Diaz 5, Jota 4, Gakpo 2, Konate 2, Jones 1, Mac Allister 1, Nunez 1, Szoboszlai 1, Van Dijk 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

 

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024