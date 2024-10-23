Arne Slot can guide his side to two new club records with a victory over RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening, in a game that sees Ibrahima Konate walk a disciplinary tightrope.

Should Liverpool win this evening in Germany, they will become the first team in the club’s history to win each of their opening six away fixtures of a season.

It would also see the Reds win 11 of their opening 12 games of a campaign for the first time in their history.

And if that was not enough, Liverpool could record an eighth successive win in all competitions for the first time since March 2022 (a run of 12).

It could be quite the night!

Salah: the King of Europe

Mo Salah could make his 69th European Cup appearance for Liverpool to move him into third place on the club’s all-time European Cup appearance list behind Jamie Carragher (91) and Steven Gerrard (87).

He is also three goals short of registering 100 for Liverpool away from Anfield.

And he needs just two more goals to reach 50 for the club in European competition. The next highest scorer for the club in Europe currently is Darwin Nunez, with nine. Talk about a big gap!

Quick-fire stats and facts

Ibrahima Konate is a yellow card away from a one-match ban in this competition

Slot has faced only one German team in his managerial career, beating Union Berlin as Feyenoord coach in the 2021/22 Conference League

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 12 league meetings with German opposition in all European competition (winning nine and drawing three)

Liverpool have won all eight games this season in which they have scored the first goal

Contrasting results for Leipzig

At the conclusion of matchday two, Leipzig were in 29th place out of the 36-team Champions League table table, having lost both of their two games so far.

The were beaten 2-1 at Atletico Madrid after taking a fourth minute lead through Benjamin Sesko.

Last time out, despite leading twice, they lost 3-2 at home to 10-man Juventus. Sesko again on target netting both. He is the joint-second highest scorer in the competition with three goals, one behind Harry Kane.

Unbeaten Leipzig have 17 points after seven Bundesliga games, a new club record. They have conceded only twice in the league, keeping six clean sheets.

The man in the middle

Sandro Scharer (Switzerland) is the referee for this fixture. He has never refereed Liverpool before.

He has, however, overseen Leipzig once in a 2-1 home win over Man City in December, 2021. On that day, Dominik Szoboszlai scored for the German side and Kyle Walker was sent off.

Scorers this season

Leipzig: Sesko 6, Openda 5, Simons 3, Nusa 2, Kampl 1, Orban 1

Liverpool: Salah 7, Diaz 5, Jota 4, Gakpo 2, Konate 2, Jones 1, Mac Allister 1, Nunez 1, Szoboszlai 1, Van Dijk 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).