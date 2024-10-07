Jarell Quansah signs new long-term Liverpool FC contract

Jarell Quansah has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC.

The 21-year-old has been rewarded with a new deal after a breakthrough 12 months at the club, establishing himself as a first-team player under Jurgen Klopp and now Arne Slot.

Quansah only made his professional debut for the club last August, but ended last season as the first-choice partner to Virgil van Dijk, usurping Ibrahima Konate in the process.

Talks with Konate are also underway, as reported on Monday morning, while the bigger news over contract talks with Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold is that they have reached an impasse.

Quansah’s rise last season took many surprise, with the centre-back having spent the previous season on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers.

Quansah is an England youth international and received a call-up to the full England provisional squad for the Euros in the summer.

So far this season he has found himself behind Konate as Liverpool’s right-sided centre-back, making one league start and another in the League Cup, but clearly he has a very long term future at the club.

Jarell Quansah thinks there is “no better place” than Liverpool

After signing his new deal, Quansah exclusively told Liverpoolfc.com: “I couldn’t be happier at this minute.

“I think the way the new manager has come in, his coaching style has definitely been a massive part of that and I think it is the best club in the world for me to develop at and become a better player.

“I think the players around me, who I’m looking to work hard off and listen to, I think they’re the best in the position at the minute. So, like I said, there is probably no better place I could be.

“I just want to take each step as it comes, every training session as it comes. I just want to keep trying to get better on the training pitch really and as long as I stay tunnel vision to that…

“I just want to keep progressing, keep trying to learn, and keep trying to get better and better [by] trying to learn off all the senior players, and I’ve got a lot in my position so anything I can take from them I am trying to do day by day.

“I am hoping to obviously push as well, hopefully we’re breeding quite a good environment that we’re all challenging for places and as long as we’re doing that I think we’ll all become better players and ultimately become a better team.”