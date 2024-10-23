Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

A 1-0 lead that felt precarious at times turned into a solid 1-0 win on paper as Liverpool should have scored more and relied on some outstanding saves to keep a clean sheet.

RB Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool

Champions League (3) | Red Bull Arena

October 23, 2024

Goals: Nunez 27′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 9 (out of 10)

It wasn’t until the 72nd minute that Kelleher was asked to make a big save, and he stepped up with two in a row, saving from Benjamin Sesko with feet and tipping over a deflected Xavi Simons shot to make sure Liverpool stayed ahead.

Made another key save with less than ten minutes to go from Benjamin Heinrichs. As solid as the defence was at times, they have Kelleher to thank for the clean sheet.

He held a Sesko shot easily with his first involvement in the game and saved a couple of more difficult shots from Amadou Haidara as the it went on.

There was a more uncertain moment when he came out to head a ball and Sesko picked it up and curled one just wide of the net.

But showed later on with those big saves that he’s the real deal in Alisson’s absence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Made lots of forward runs, not just down the flank but into midfield too. These seemed to ease off as the game went on as Liverpool tried to gain more control.

He lost the ball a bit in a scrappy opening 10, including passing to a Leipzig player when building out from the back before winning it back himself.

Did some good, clever defensive work as he has done throughout this season, which was even picked up on by the commentators, for once.

Ibrahima Konate – 8

Regularly in the right place at the right time, anticipating moments when he might be needed, which was important at times given the sloppiness around him.

Uses his physicality well and dominated the Leipzig forwards in this regard.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Had a good chance to score a second in the first half when some good movement saw him get on the end of a corner, but Peter Gulacsi saved well.

Otherwise, was his usual dominant self in defence, while at the same time making it all appear effortless.

Leipzig were often offside in key moments, and Van Dijk’s leadership and communication in the defensive line plays a big part in this.

Kostas Tsimikas – 8

An early lapse in concentration on the ball let Leipzig in

What you do get with Tsimikas is great delivery, and it was his cross onto the head of Salah that led to the opening goal.

He also sent in some dangerous corner kicks, one of which produced the aforementioned good chance for Van Dijk.

His corner kicks were much more accurate than the shot he had from distance that went sailing over the bar.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

Some tidy passing, but his standout moment was a defensive effort covering in the defensive line to block a Xavi Simons cross with Sesko waiting to tap in.

Finished with a pass success of 95%, and though

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

Booked for diving early in the first half despite being obviously fouled.

Was steady and reliable in midfield between Gravenberch and Szoboszlai.

Had a chance with a long shot after a good interchange with Szoboszlai, and the chance was perhaps better than the distance suggested given the space produced by the move.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Some neat play in tight areas in attack, and good teamwork off the ball.

The best example of his passing and link-up play came in the second half when he set up Mac Allister for a chance with a nice combination ending with a backheel to his teammate.

Mohamed Salah – 8

A great header to the inside of the far post from Tsimikas’s cross was heading in before Nunez made sure, showing another aspect of Salah’s increasingly brilliant all-round game.

No goals or assists according to the scoresheet, but the win by a solitary goal came as a result of this header.

Cody Gakpo – 8

Caused problems from the start and was regularly fouled for his trouble.

Sent in a nice cross with the outside of his boot for a great chance for Nunez shortly after the opening goal.

Had a good chance to score himself after good work from Nunez and a mixup in the Leipzig defence, but gave Gulacsi a chance to save it when he shouldn’t.

Darwin Nunez – 9

The Uruguayan was making his fourth start of the season, but his second in the Champions League, and played as if he was trying to fit all the running from the games he missed into one game.

Did the right thing by turning Salah’s header in at the far post. There was no way he could have been offside given how deep the Leipzig defenders were at that moment and made sure the fairly slow but accurate shot from Salah was turned in.

Had another chance shortly after, and was impressive as he rose to get a head on Gakpo’s cross, but his shot was saved well by Peter Gulacsi

Made something out of nothing to ask a question of Willi Orban and make a good shout for a penalty. It was a surprise VAR didn’t look at it for longer before deciding no penalty as one replay angle shows clear contact.

Pounced on a stray pass at the back by Leipzig and set up a good chance that Gakpo couldn’t take.

Substitutes

Luis Diaz (on for Salah, 63′) – 6

A quiet half an hour on the right wing until a late shot, and will hope to be more involved against Arsenal at the weekend from his usual left-wing position.

Andy Robertson (on for Tsimikas, 75’) – N/A

Added some running and more dynamism generally down the left after Tsimikas had done his job.

Curtis Jones (on for Nunez, 75′) – N/A

A decent cameo on the back of his man-of-the-match display at the weekend.

Joe Gomez (on for Alexander-Arnold, 75′) – N/A

Introduced to add a more defensive presence down the right and a bit more of an aerial prowess in case of set pieces.

Subs not used: Davies, Jaros, Quansah, Nyoni, Morton, Endo

Arne Slot – 9

It felt like a narrow win, but in truth there should have been more goals — maybe at both ends.

The defence felt vulnerable at times, and did so until the end of the game, but the goalkeeper played his part.

The midfield maybe called for Wataru Endo’s defensive ability in front of the back four as Leipzig often found a way at the defensive line.

But it’s yet another win for Slot in his impressive start to life at Liverpool and makes it three from three in the Champions League league stage – and yet another clean sheet.