LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (R) during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace for Saturday’s lunchtime offering in the Premier League, in another big game for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Selhurst Park is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Eze, Sarr, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Hughes, Schlupp, Kamada, Kporha, Umeh, Mateta

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Bradley, Endo, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

