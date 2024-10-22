Liverpool confirm 21-man travelling squad for RB Leipzig

Liverpool are missing five senior players for their trip to Leipzig, with a 21-man travelling squad confirmed for their third Champions League fixture.

Arne Slot will be without Alisson, Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota for the trip to Germany, with the quintet making up the Reds’ injury list.

Only Jota was involved against Chelsea over the weekend, but a heavy blow to his ribcage immediately put him in doubt for Wednesday’s game, and his absence during training on Tuesday left the writing on the wall.

Liverpool’s head coach will speak to the press after the team lands in Germany on Tuesday evening, and the hope is he will offer an update on his squad and Jota’s chances of returning at Arsenal.

With Chiesa and Jota taken out of the forward options, it would not be a surprise to see Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez lead the attack against Leipzig.

It would leave Cody Gakpo as the sole senior attacking option on the bench.

It is far from ideal but, thankfully, there were no unexpected surprises in the travelling squad.

Alexis Mac Allister looks fit and ready to slot back into the starting lineup, but it would not be a surprise if he was one of more than five changes to the XI.

Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas will also be hoping for game time, as too Jarell Quansah, who can offer Ibrahima Konate a rest in the middle of defence – we don’t need an injury at the back!

The Reds head into the match with a 100 percent record in the competition, the opposite of Leipzig who have yet to get off the mark after two games.

Liverpool’s travelling squad to play RB Leipzig

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez