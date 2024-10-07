LFC men and women’s teams will swap their regular front of shirt logo for a ‘Futuremakers by Standard Chartered’ design for their upcoming matches at Anfield, and fans will get a chance to bid on the signed match-worn shirts.

‘Futuremakers by Standard Chartered’ is the main club partner’s global initiative which aims to empower underserved young people around the world and teach them skills to improve their chances of getting a job or starting their own business.

For the past five seasons, LFC has swapped its regular front-of-shirt logo for the Futuremakers design and donated the match-worn shirts for auction to raise awareness and funds for the programme.

First, the women will wear the Futuremakers shirts on Sunday 13 October when they face Manchester City at Anfield. Tickets are still available and priced at just £10 for adults and £4 for juniors. To purchase your tickets, please visit here.

The men will wear the shirts on Sunday 20 October when they play Chelsea at Anfield.

Following each respective match, the shirts will be signed by the players and go up for auction where fans can bid on their chance to win a piece of Reds’ history.

The auctions will feature up to 11 signed match-worn shirts from both the men’s and women’s teams, plus additional match-issued and bench-worn shirts, auctioned off on the fundraising platform, Charity Stars.

This year’s campaign, titled ‘Some swaps mean more’, taps into the player ritual of shirt swapping.

To support the campaign, LFC and Standard Chartered have created exclusive videos featuring men’s and women’s players talking about swapping shirts, what it means to play in the Futuremakers shirt, and more.

The ‘Shirt Swap’ auction runs from 13 October for the women’s shirts and 20 October for the men’s shirts, through to 11 November.

The auctions can be found at CharityStars.com/SCFM, with all proceeds going to recipients of ‘Futuremakers by Standard Chartered’, the bank’s global initiative to fight economic inequality.