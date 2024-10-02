Liverpool have added another member of staff in a key role for the first-team squad, as part of Arne Slot‘s wider group working at the AXA Training Centre.

After the switch from Jurgen Klopp to Slot, there has been a major overhaul of staff at Liverpool as the club replace the key names who also departed.

That continued with the appointment of Chris Black as the Reds’ new lead strength and conditioning coach, working within a new medical setup led by Dr Jonathan Power.

Now, the club have confirmed the arrival of Clare Farrell as their new lead performance nutritionist, which is a hugely important role.

Farrell arrived in the summer after over three years with Munster Rugby, having last held a role in football in 2021 during 10 months with West Ham‘s women’s team.

According to Liverpool, Farrell’s duties will see her “oversee nutrition strategies at the club to support the players’ health, performance and recovery around training and matches.”

This includes one-on-one work with players to produce bespoke nutrition programmes for fuelling, recovery and supplementing activity.

She will work closely with the club’s chefs both at the AXA Training Centre and during travel for games home and away, with diet plans catered to specific positions and individual needs.

The appointment of Farrell comes with head of nutrition Mona Nemmer still believed to be working for the club, though she will have taken a period of time off due to pregnancy.

While Nemmer was brought to Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the early years of Klopp’s reign, his resignation is not understood to have directly impacted any decision over her future.