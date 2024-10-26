Liverpool U18s made it back-to-back wins in the league as they produced a 4-2 victory at home to Sunderland, with Joe Bradshaw scoring two in a strong display.

Liverpool U18s 4-2 Sunderland U18s

U18 Premier League | AXA Training Centre

October 26, 2024

Goals: Lonmeni 13′, Bradshaw 61′ 77′, O’Connor 90+8′; Samuel-Ogunsuyi pen 31′ 90′

Three days after the U19s’ 3-1 loss at RB Leipzig, the young Reds were back in action at the AXA, with DJ Esdaille and Kareem Ahmed both keeping their places from that clash.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson otherwise worked with his core of U18s and saw an impressive start led by the outstanding Clae Ewing at left-back.

It was Ewing who laid on the opener through midfielder Scofield Lonmeni, who benefited from a deflection as he bent the ball into corner after the full-back drove inside and laid it off.

Liverpool were left protesting after a strange penalty decision from the referee, with Ollie O’Connor penalised as two players challenged for a high ball, allowing Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi to bury the spot-kick for 1-1.

That deflated the young Reds somewhat, but they still pushed to restore their lead before half-time, with Kareem Ahmed particularly busy up front.

HT: Liverpool U18s 1-1 Sunderland U18s

Liverpool continued to push hard for another goal after the break, with winger Bradshaw seeing an effort blocked after a powerful run from centre-back Lucas Pitt.

They regained the lead on the hour mark, with an excellent counter-attack involving Ahmed and Josh Sonni-Lambie eventually seeing Ewing freed down the left, with his cross touched in by Bradshaw.

After holding firm to deny a brief Sunderland onslaught, Liverpool grabbed another as Ollie O’Connor broke the lines with a brilliant pass to Ahmed, who then fed it through for Bradshaw to finish well for 3-1.

That gave Bridge-Wilkinson the chance to freshen things up and protect those with tiring legs, which saw Bradshaw brought off on a brace along with the impressive Ewing.

Unfortunately that did see the young Reds lose some of their structure, and there was a late scare as Samuel-Ogunsuyi turned and fired in his second of the game.

But victory was guaranteed late on, as Sonni-Lambie did brilliantly to win a free-kick on the edge of the box and midfielder O’Connor blasted home for 4-2.

TIA Man of the Match: Joe Bradshaw

Liverpool U18s: Hall; Esdaille (Furnell-Gill 46′), Pitt (Cisse 75′), Enahoro-Marcus, Ewing (Evers 86′); Lonmeni, Upton, O’Connor; Bradshaw (Martin 81′), Ahmed, Sonni-Lambie

Subs not used: Bernard

Next match: Man City (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, November 2, 11.30am (GMT)