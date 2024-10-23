Liverpool U19s lost 3-1 to RB Leipzig U19s in their third UEFA Youth League match but still stand a strong chance of qualifying for the knockout phase.

RB Leipzig U19s 3-1 Liverpool U19s

UEFA Youth League (3), Cottaweg Training Centre

October 23, 2024

Goals: Schuldes 37′, Weissbach 62′, Heyer 66′; Morrison 67′

Coming into Liverpool’s third UEFA Youth League match of the season, the Reds were in a good position having beaten Bologna 2-1 and drawn 0-0 against AC Milan.

Like in those fixtures, they were without Trey Nyoni for this game who was with first team due to illness and injury in Arne Slot‘s squad.

With Nyoni missing, the Reds fielded a midfield of three of Josh Davidson, Michael Laffey and Kareem Ahmed, who frequently pushed on to play behind striker Ranel Young.

A lot of the first half, though, was spent tracking back as the Reds conceded multiple chances to the hosts. Leipzig looked particularly dangerous from corners and it was a corner from which they unsurprisingly took the lead.

Having already hit the crossbar from a corner, the German team took full advantage of their aerial dominance when, in the 37th minute, centre-back Jamie Schuldes rose highest at the near post to nod home from Viggo Gebel’s cross.

Though Leipzig had the better of the first half, Liverpool did start well and could have scored early as Ahmed had a shot from inside the box brilliantly blocked.

Young also proved a threat, on one occasion turning sharply and driving into the opposition box before harshly being given a yellow card for diving.

After signing his first professional contract earlier this week, it was Kornel Misciur who performed best for the Reds before the break – the Polish goalkeeper stayed strong in several scenarios to keep the advantage down to just one goal.

Half time: RB Leipzig U19s 1-0 Liverpool U19s

Leipzig did, however, double that in the 62nd minute thanks to Noah Weissbach who kickstarted a chaotic 10 minutes in which the hosts scored again before Kieran Morrison pulled one back.

The 17-year-old’s strike was a rare moment of brilliance for the Reds on the day, as he leathered home a volley from the edge of the box after the ball sat up nicely in path.

On the whole, Leipzig were good value for their win but Trent Kone-Doherty did have chances to bring Liverpool level if he had been more clinical.

Another opportunity arose for Barry Lewtas‘ side in added time only for Young, through on goal, to be dragged down by Friedrich Heyer who was subsequently sent off.

In order for Liverpool to progress to the next round of the Youth League, they must finish in the top 22 of the 36-team league.

They are currently 19th with just two matches left of the league phase, against Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid at home.

Liverpool U19s: Misciur; Esdaille, Nallo, Lucky, Pinnington; Davidson, Laffey (Bradshaw 82′), Ahmed (Figueroa 70′); Morrison, Kone-Doherty, Young

Subs not used: Hall, Bernard, Pitt, O’Connor, Sonni-Lambie

Next UEFA Youth League match: Bayer Leverkusen U19s (H) – November 5, 2pm (GMT)