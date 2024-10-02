Liverpool U19s fought hard for their 2-1 win over Bologna in their second UEFA Youth League match of the season.

Liverpool U19s 2-1 Bologna U19s

UEFA Youth League (2), AXA Training Centre

October 2, 2024

Goals: Young 51′, Nallo 72′; Tonin 58′

With Kenny Dalglish in attendance on a sunny afternoon at the AXA, Amara Nallo captained the team for the first time and scored the winning goal.

Trey Nyoni was called up to the first team, so coach Barry Lewtas selected a midfield of Kieran Morrison, Michael Laffey and Josh Davidson.

They controlled the match in the opening stages as Liverpool showed quality down the left, with Rio Ngumoha causing constant headaches for the Bologna right side.

The summer signing from Chelsea almost scored an incredible goal, dribbling down the wing then cutting onto his right foot before firing a looping shot at goal that clipped the crossbar.

While the Reds dominated the ball, their best chance of the half actually came on the break, when Ranel Young released Trent Kone-Doherty through on the goal.

The highly-rated 18-year-old from Derry tried to open his body and bend the ball around the goalkeeper, but Massimo Pessina read his intentions and saved the shot.

HT: Liverpool U19s 0-0 Bologna U19s

After the break, Liverpool’s Young got his reward for his tireless pressing, as he tackled a Bologna defender and slotted calmly past the goalkeeper to put the Reds ahead.

Six minutes later, though, with just under an hour on the clock, Bologna made a double substitution that almost immediately had an impact.

The visitors equalised thanks to Federico Tonin, who was unmarked at the back post.

However, Liverpool went back ahead in the 72nd minute when the skipper, Nallo, scrambled the ball over the line after Davidson’s free-kick was headed back into a dangerous area by Carter Pinnington.

Bologna got closer and closer to scoring as the game went on, but Liverpool held out to win their first game in the competition, in normal time, since November 2022 – they didn’t enter last season.

Having drawn 0-0 in their first match of this season’s UEFA Youth League against AC Milan, and now won this game, the Reds are in a good position with four matches left of the league phase.

Liverpool U19s: Misciur; Esdaille, Nallo, Lucky, Pinnington; Davidson, Laffey, Morrison (Pitt 90+3′); Kone-Doherty, Ngumoha (Ahmed 76′), Young (Figueroa 79′)

Subs not used: Hall, Bernard, O’Connor, Bradshaw

Next UEFA Youth League Match: RB Leipzig U19s (A) – October 23, 3pm (BST)