Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas scored a brilliant acrobatic goal for Stoke and provided an assist as his team drew 2-2 against Bristol City.

Koumas has impressed on loan at Stoke this season and produced one of his best performances yet during his latest Championship match.

The 19-year-old played as an attacking midfielder on Tuesday night for manager Narcis Pelach, making an instant impact in the match as he scored a brilliant goal just two minutes in.

Not long after kick-off, Eric Bocat put in a first-time cross to Thomas Cannon who headed the ball down towards Koumas.

The Welsh international, with his back to goal, then held off an opposition defender before swivelling and firing the bouncing ball powerfully to the goalkeeper’s right.

Just 12 minutes later, Koumas was involved again as Stoke doubled their early lead.

Receiving on the left with his confidence high, he could have gone for goal but had the presence of mind to put the ball back across the box for Andrew Moran to finish.

Unfortunately for the Potters, the second half was a different story as Bristol City scored twice in quick succession after the break and Koumas was withdrawn 71 minutes in.

Despite the result, fans still praised Koumas’ performance – and not for the first time this season.

Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas scored an OUTRAGEOUS acrobatic strike for Stoke City tonight ???? Also grabbed the assist for their other goal. Quietly having a class loan spell ? pic.twitter.com/woVQrDhkeZ — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) October 22, 2024

??????? Lewis Koumas created the most chances (4) for Stoke City tonight. He also won 100% of his tackles (1/1). Involved in both goals with a goal and an assist while playing in a no.10 role. 5 goal contributions so far this season. The #LFC loanee has a very bright future. pic.twitter.com/4hAtWSmXCe — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) October 22, 2024

My biggest concern is Liverpool, Brighton and Leicester recalling their players in January if our form doesn’t improve. I know I would if I was them. Koumas is one of our best players.

Moran is our best midfielder.

Cannon looks a player, would score loads somewhere else. — Will (@WillM_94) October 22, 2024

Elsewhere in the Championship, Kaide Gordon experienced a 2-2 comeback as well but, unlike Koumas, finished the game positively.

Playing for Norwich, Liverpool’s 20-year-old loanee came on at half time with the Canaries 2-1 down before Shane Duffy equalised on the hour mark.

For Wigan, Calvin Ramsay also came on at half time, in a 2-1 defeat against Mansfield at the Brick Community Stadium.

Liverpool’s centre-back partnership from the 2020/21 season was also in action – Rhys Williams playing 77 minutes for Morecambe against Wimbledon and Nat Phillips making a cameo appearance for Derby against Oxford United.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup