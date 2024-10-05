Liverpool weren’t always convincing in their 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace, but it was a result that outlined their Premier League title credentials.

Arne Slot‘s side ground out an ugly victory on Saturday afternoon, with Diogo Jota‘s early goal the difference between the two teams.

The Reds had to hold firm late in the day, with Alisson going off injured, but they dug deep and secured a massive three points.

Here’s how the media reacted to Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool.

It wasn’t pretty from the Reds, but the victory felt significant…

On Twitter, James Pearce gave his assessment, lauding the start Slot has made at Liverpool:

“Nine wins out of 10 and just four goals conceded. Been some start to the Arne Slot era. “Really should have killed that game off earlier and all got a bit ragged in the second half but job done. Plenty more to come.”

Meanwhile, David Lynch was impressed with Liverpool’s “battling qualities” on show:

“After 60 minutes or so that looked like it was going to be Liverpool’s most dominant performance under Arne Slot, but if you don’t score a second then it can get difficult away from home. “Still, some great battling qualities shown after that and a deserved win to stay top.”

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail also praised the nature of the win, claiming that Liverpool are genuine title contenders:

“A win is a win, and Liverpool have discovered the knack of totting up the victories. […] “Is Liverpool’s title chase genuine? “The evidence suggests so, though we may be better served to reserve judgment until after those tests against London’s elite.”

Rather strangely, the Guardian‘s John Brewin suggested that Reds fans are yet to warm to Slot, despite his excellent start:

“Liverpool are a club that live on emotions. There’s no shame in that. What else is football for than a swell of feelings? “But if it was love at first sight with Jurgen Klopp, when will the faithful fall for Arne Slot? “A superb start to the season, top of the table when it was supposed to be Arsenal and Manchester City streaking away, he could hardly have done a better job. Too cool for school? Possibly. “A hangover from those last days of the Klopp romance ending so bittersweetly? Almost certainly.”

BBC Sport highlighted the job Slot is doing, adding that tiredness showed at Palace as the minutes ticked by:

“The post-Jurgen Klopp era could not be going much better for Liverpool and this win continued Arne Slot‘s stunning start as manager. “His Reds side have won all four away games in the league so far this season – only the third time they have done that in their history. “Slot has also become just the fourth manager in Premier League history to win each of his first four away games in the competition, after Felipe Scolari (first eight), John Gregory (five) and Bobby Gould (four). “This win came just three days after Liverpool had been in Champions League action, and while Slot played down the turnaround for a 12:30 BST kick-off, tiredness clearly showed in a leggy second-half display. “As they did in the 2-0 win against Bologna in midweek, they rode their luck at times as Palace threatened an equaliser after a break, but they did enough to keep their winning run going.”

Van Dijk and Konate were formidable at the back, proving key to the victory…

Writing in his post-match player ratings, GOAL‘s Stephen Baldwin heaped praise on the incomparable Van Dijk:

“Breezed through the game and dealt effectively and efficiently with the little threat Palace posed on the break. “The big talking point will be the penalty incident involving Guehi but he would’ve been outraged had his slight pull on the England defender’s arm been given against him.”

Ibrahima Konate's game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace: 65 touches

56/59 passes completed (95%)

7/9 duels won

4 tackles

4 final third entries

3/3 aerial duels won

2 clearances Fantastic again. ?#CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/5bu06vMLYY — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) October 5, 2024

On Twitter, podcaster Kristian Andersson waxed lyrical over the Liverpool centre-back pairing:

“Arsenal supporters can say what they want about their central defenders, but Virgil van Dijk and Konaté are on a totally different level. “To be honest, Virgil never looks bothered, he just goes out there and makes it look like playing in the Premier League is nothing at all!”