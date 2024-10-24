Liverpool continue to march on under Arne Slot, with the media dissecting a professional night at the office away to Leipzig.

The Reds sealed a 1-0 win in Germany on Wednesday evening, as they kept up their 100 percent record in the Champions League this season.

Darwin Nunez‘s poached effort in the first half earned Liverpool all three points against tricky opponents, as life under Slot goes from strength to strength.

Here’s how the media reacted to the Reds’ latest triumph.

It was yet another solid victory for Liverpool…

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph felt the Reds’ pragmatism came to the fore at the Red Bull Arena:

“This was Liverpool at their most pragmatic rather than flamboyant, although one suspects Slot will be as thrilled with Nunez’s latest goal as much as any so far this season. […] “Much more of this and Liverpool will earn themselves a reputation for winning ugly. “If victory over Chelsea was about a brave rearguard action, being pushed into retreat by a strong opponent, this was a more curious display, lacking much in tempo and often giving the impression minds were already drifting towards Sunday’s trip to the Emirates stadium.”

On Twitter, David Lynch claimed Liverpool have technically overcome their toughest assignment of the group stage:

Tighter than it perhaps should have been in the end but this was, in theory, Liverpool's toughest fixture of the draw given it's their away game against a Pot 1 side and they fully deserved to win. Three from three in the Champions League and, incredibly, 11/12 under Arne Slot. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) October 23, 2024

Neil Johnston of BBC Sport says the Champions League knockout stages already feel within touching distance:

“Liverpool are not only top of the Premier League table, but they are also level on points with early leaders Villa in the new 36-team league phase of the Champions League. “They would have surpassed the goal difference of Villa but for some lovely saves by Gulacsi, who spent five years at Liverpool but left without making a senior appearance. […] “With nine points already and five games still to go – Bayer Leverkusen (home), Real Madrid (home), Girona (away), Lille (home) and PSV Eindhoven (away) – Liverpool supporters can start thinking about the knockout stage.”

It’s hard not to focus on the brilliant job Slot is doing…

Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail is so impressed with how Slot has seamlessly replaced Jurgen Klopp:

“The Dutchman is the first manager in Liverpool history to win 11 of his first 12 – bettering Sir Kenny Dalglish’s start – which is not bad considering Slot sent a warning to the Reds’ title rivals on the eve of the game by saying they had seen nothing yet. “‘Performances are not there yet,’ he said. That must have made ominous reading for Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, given how well Liverpool have started the season. Any fans still fearing a form drop-off in the post-Klopp era?”

Meanwhile, Samuel Meade of the Mirror was similarly praiseworthy of the Dutchman, on a record-breaking night for Liverpool:

“Never before had the Reds won their first six away games of the season, but their success in Leipzig means they have now ticked that box. “Slot hasn’t missed a beat as manager, making light of the challenge that was replacing Jurgen Klopp. “His first game as Liverpool boss was on the road as they saw off Ipswich on the opening weekend of the Premier League. “A rampant win at Manchester United was perhaps their statement win so far whilst victory at the San Siro was also noteworthy. “Wolves and Crystal Palace have also been dispatched. In fact their only blip this season was when Nottingham Forest shocked them at Anfield, leaving with all three points.”

Arne Slot goes across to salute the travelling Kop. What an incredible start to the Dutchman’s reign. 12 games, 11 wins, just five goals conceded. Top of the PL and 100% record in Europe. ??#LFC pic.twitter.com/Kpd5AMlPbp — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 23, 2024

Finally, the Guardian‘s Andy Hunter described Slot’s start to life at Liverpool as “remarkable”: