Mac Allister injury explained & more Trent criticism – Latest Liverpool FC News

Alexis Mac Allister‘s injury situation has been explained, with his potential involvement in Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea looking clearer.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the pre-match warm-up before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

After the longest international break in history, the Reds’ next game is within sight!

Arne Slot‘s side host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm BST), but will Mac Allister be fit to take part?

It looks like he will, with the 25-year-old set to return for Argentina against Bolivia on Tuesday night.

According to Clarin, the midfielder suffered a recurrence of a right adductor injury he suffered a month ago, but he has overcome it.

A work overload led to him being forced off at half-time away to Crystal Palace, with Slot being cautious, and Argentina left him out of last week’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela.

We’ll all hope Mac Allister doesn’t feature against Bolivia, but there is a strong chance he partners Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul in the middle of the park.

Fingers crossed…

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 28, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • A late error from Caoimhin Kelleher clouded an excellent performance for the Republic of Ireland in their 2-0 defeat to Greece on Sunday. Hopefully he’s got his one big mistake for the season out of his system!
  • Julian Nagelsmann may have wasted Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern Munich, but he’s now claiming that he “expected” his current great form. Make your mind up!
  • Roberto Martinez’s words on Diogo Jota confirm the Liverpool hero is STILL behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal pecking order. How is he not leading the line now?!

Elsewhere in the football world today

LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, October 13, 2023: England's captain Jordan Henderson lines-up before during an International Friendly match between England and Australia at Wembley Stadium. England won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ajax manager Francesco Farioli has played down talk of ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson leaving, saying he can continue to make a “substantial contribution” at his current club (Sky Sports)
  • Pep Guardiola says he has “not decided anything” regarding his future, having been asked about becoming the next England manager. It would be nice if he left Man City as soon as possible! (Sky Sports)
  • More on that story, with the FA reported to have made “informal contact” with Guardiola’s camp at the start of this season over taking the vacant position (Times)
  • Speaking of the England job, Lee Carsley says the Three Lions deserve a “world class” manager, seemingly ruling himself out of contention. He strangely seems desperate NOT to get the nod! (ESPN)
  • There are doubts over Northern Ireland‘s UEFA Nations League clash to Belarus taking place at home next month, due to the visitors potentially not being granted visas (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Liverpool, England - Tuesday, February 6th, 2007: American tycoons George Gillett (L) and Tom Hicks (R) proudly hold up Liverpool's famous red shirt after announcing their take-over of Liverpool Football Club in a deal worth around £470 million. Texan billionaire Hicks, who owns the Dallas Stars ice hockey team and the Texas Rangers baseball team, has teamed up with Montreal Canadiens owner Gillett to put together a joint £450m package to buy out shareholders, service the club's existing debt and provide funding for the planned new stadium in Stanley Park. (Pic by Dave Kendall/Propaganda)

On this day in 2010, Liverpool won a second case in the High Court against much-loathed former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

It was a seismic moment in the club’s history, following their doomed reign that threatened to destroy the club financially.

The following day, the sale of Liverpool to New England Sports Ventures was completed, allowing the Reds to kick on and enjoy a better future.

While FSG have rightly received criticism down the years, they deserve credit for turning things around, with Hicks and Gillett one of the worst things to ever happen to the club.

