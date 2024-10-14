Alexis Mac Allister‘s injury situation has been explained, with his potential involvement in Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea looking clearer.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

After the longest international break in history, the Reds’ next game is within sight!

Arne Slot‘s side host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm BST), but will Mac Allister be fit to take part?

It looks like he will, with the 25-year-old set to return for Argentina against Bolivia on Tuesday night.

According to Clarin, the midfielder suffered a recurrence of a right adductor injury he suffered a month ago, but he has overcome it.

A work overload led to him being forced off at half-time away to Crystal Palace, with Slot being cautious, and Argentina left him out of last week’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela.

We’ll all hope Mac Allister doesn’t feature against Bolivia, but there is a strong chance he partners Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul in the middle of the park.

Fingers crossed…

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Roy Keane’s tiresome criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold shows he still doesn’t understand him. Keane’s becoming a parody of himself!

A late error from Caoimhin Kelleher clouded an excellent performance for the Republic of Ireland in their 2-0 defeat to Greece on Sunday. Hopefully he’s got his one big mistake for the season out of his system!

Julian Nagelsmann may have wasted Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern Munich, but he’s now claiming that he “expected” his current great form. Make your mind up!

Roberto Martinez’s words on Diogo Jota confirm the Liverpool hero is STILL behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal pecking order. How is he not leading the line now?!

Jurgen Klopp convinced Lucas Leiva to reject a big-money move to China and stay put at Liverpool back in January 2016, with the former midfielder admitting he respected the German’s honesty with him

Elsewhere in the football world today

Ajax manager Francesco Farioli has played down talk of ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson leaving, saying he can continue to make a “substantial contribution” at his current club (Sky Sports)

Pep Guardiola says he has “not decided anything” regarding his future, having been asked about becoming the next England manager. It would be nice if he left Man City as soon as possible! (Sky Sports)

More on that story, with the FA reported to have made “informal contact” with Guardiola’s camp at the start of this season over taking the vacant position (Times)

Speaking of the England job, Lee Carsley says the Three Lions deserve a “world class” manager, seemingly ruling himself out of contention. He strangely seems desperate NOT to get the nod! (ESPN)

There are doubts over Northern Ireland‘s UEFA Nations League clash to Belarus taking place at home next month, due to the visitors potentially not being granted visas (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2010, Liverpool won a second case in the High Court against much-loathed former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

It was a seismic moment in the club’s history, following their doomed reign that threatened to destroy the club financially.

The following day, the sale of Liverpool to New England Sports Ventures was completed, allowing the Reds to kick on and enjoy a better future.

While FSG have rightly received criticism down the years, they deserve credit for turning things around, with Hicks and Gillett one of the worst things to ever happen to the club.