Wataru Endo has managed only 85 minutes this season for Liverpool, but the midfielder says his plan is still to stay at the club.

The 31-year-old proved himself a valuable member of Jurgen Klopp‘s side in his debut season, but Arne Slot has been quick to leave him on the fringe of the first team.

Endo has made one start in the 10 games to date and has come off the bench in the dying stages of a game on three different occasions, making it quite the contrast in roles.

There was interest in the Japanese international during the summer but the stance was that he was happy to stay at Anfield and fight for his place.

He has reiterated this during a regular catch-up with Japanese outlet Synchronous, translated as saying: “We have a new manager. I think he wants to see every player.

“It is too early to judge anything. A club like Liverpool needs the depth of the squad. It needs all the players to play in all these competitions and to win titles.

“I have no idea what people are saying about me, but my plan is staying here.

“I have been doing what I should do and getting myself in shape.”

There have been rumours circulating that Premier League teams are interested in the 31-year-old and may test the club’s resolve in January, but Endo has shown he is eager to play his part.

And it is that spirit and professionalism that earned him praise from Slot after the win at Crystal Palace.

The head coach told reporters after the win: “I sometimes, at certain clubs or other teams, see then a player coming in a bit like ‘you only use me for five or seven minutes?’.

“But if you look at how Wata came in now, how good he was on the ball but also the second balls that he won, he had only in these seven minutes a very good impact.

“Wata, with only playing five minutes, he gives that performance – that says a lot about him as a person.”

You certainly need these characters in the team and Liverpool have that in Endo.

He has been omitted from only one of the 10 matchday squads – against Bournemouth – but will be thankful for his international minutes, with Japan giving him another 90 in their 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Thursday.