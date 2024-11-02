Liverpool have two players who run the risk of being suspended for the visit of Real Madrid in the Champions League, meaning they must avoid a booking against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds play the fourth of their eight games in the initial stage of the competition on Tuesday night, with Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen the visitors.

Slot is without four senior players for the clash and although he will hope to have them all back when Real Madrid visit, he needs Alexis Mac Allister and Ibrahima Konate on their best behaviour.

The pair have been shown two yellow cards each in the competition which now means they are one caution away from a suspension in the next match.

UEFA’s rules stipulate that from the first match, players will be suspended after three yellow cards which did not result in a red card, as well as any subsequent odd-numbered cautions.

That ensures the duo must stay under the referee’s radar if they are selected to start at Anfield.

Slot, however, made no guarantees that Konate would be named in the XI despite proving his fitness after a painful injury to his wrist over the weekend.

“I think completely recovered, so there’s no issue for him not to play because of what he had,” Slot said. “Then it is up to me to make the decision if he plays or not, but he’s in a good place.”

Mac Allister, meanwhile, will be expected to start, and one can only hope we do not see another mind-boggling decision from the referee as we did against Leipzig when he was accused of diving.

Both are professionals and would be trusted to navigate the game without issue, but you never know how a referee will view any given situation.

The match will be officiated by an all-Dutch team, so here’s hoping Slot can work some magic!

As for Real Madrid, Luka Modric is the only player walking a disciplinary tightrope and will need to avoid a caution against AC Milan if he wants to face the Reds on November 27.