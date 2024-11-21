Southampton manager Russell Martin has given his view on Arne Slot‘s impact on Liverpool so far, insisting it would have been “a beautiful job to walk into.”

Given the ease with which he seems to have adjusted to life in charge of Liverpool, rival managers could be forgiven for envying Slot.

And with Sunday seeing the Premier League leaders visit bottom-placed Southampton, it would be no surprise if Martin was feeling that way.

Asked in his pre-match press conference to sum up the job Slot has done since taking over from Jurgen Klopp, Martin praised the Dutchman for embracing what Liverpool “has been built on” while “putting his own spin on it.”

“I think when you go into a club that’s built on something for so long with top players that have bought into that, he hasn’t changed too much,” the Southampton boss told reporters including the Daily Echo‘s Alfie House.

“I think the best management at that point is to go in and continue some of the brilliant things they were good at, to put his own spin on it, which he has done.

“There’s certain patterns in the game and the way they build up now that are different to the previous manager, Jurgen Klopp.

“That club’s been built on what the fans expect in intensity, relentless running, the desire to press and hunt the ball. Of course, they’re going to have that.

“I think he’s just built on that and put his own spin on it. And I think over time it will look different again, and they’re a top team.

“I’m sure it was a beautiful job to walk into when he looked at it. I’m sure he’s liking the look of his team. Big credit to him and it’s a good challenge for us.”

Martin goes into Sunday’s clash under mounting pressure, with criticism of his lack of flexibility as he sticks with his ethos of brave, possession-based football.

Given Southampton have won just once so far in the Premier League, losing nine of their other 10 games, they are rightly considered underdogs – but Martin believes they can still hurt the title contenders.

“It always starts with us and then, of course, we look at Liverpool and have a look at a few things that we can try and capitalise on,” he continued.

“We also need to understand their threats, which they have a lot of. We have prepared the same way we prepare for every game.

“To try and be better than our last one and to try and prepare as best we can and find a way to stop the opposition and to impose our own game as much as we can.

“[Whether it works or not] we’ll find out on Sunday.

“I think we have real ways that if we stick to the game plan and stay brave and aggressive, then we always have a chance against anyone.”