Alexis Mac Allister was one of Liverpool’s star men in their 2-0 win over Real Madrid, but he will miss the Reds’ next Champions League assignment.

Arne Slot‘s side beat Madrid for the first time in 15 years on Wednesday night, comfortably seeing off the reigning European champions.

It was Mac Allister who opened the scoring at Anfield, firing past Thibaut Courtois in front of the Kop in the second half.

The Argentine was an influential figure throughout the night, almost registering a delightful assist for Conor Bradley, whose header was kept out by Courtois.

Mac Allister excelled alongside Ryan Gravenberch at the base of Liverpool’s midfield, completing 92 per cent of his passes and making four recoveries, per FotMob.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old won’t be available for the Reds’ trip to Girona on December 10 (5.45pm UK), having picked up a yellow card on Wednesday.

Mac Allister brought down young Madrid attacker Arda Guler on the counter-attack, with his booking hard to complain about, and his accumulation of three yellows means he must serve a one-match ban.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate is on two bookings, meaning he is danger of a suspension when Liverpool head to Girona.

Bookings are wiped after the quarter-finals, but odd-numbered amounts of yellow cards will lead to further bans, so Mac Allister doesn’t want to get five or seven, for example.

A blessing in disguise?

Not having Mac Allister available for any Liverpool game is never ideal, given his status as arguably his side’s best midfielder.

His absence from the Girona match could almost act as a blessing in disguise for Slot, however, taking the decision out of his own hands when it comes to rotation.

The fact that Liverpool have a 100 per cent record after five matches means Liverpool already have one foot in the Champions League knockout stages, with a place in the playoffs already guaranteed.

Mac Allister will now be allowed valuable rest during an intense period in the Premier League, with the Girona game coming three days after the Merseyside derby at Everton on December 7.

Liverpool then host Fulham on December 14 (3pm), at which point the Reds’ No.10 should be well-rested after not featuring at all in midweek.

There will certainly be worse times for Mac Allister to be suspended moving forward – here’s hoping this is the only time it happens this season.