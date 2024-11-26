Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti refused to be drawn on speculation linking the club with a move for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England right-back is out of contract in the summer and speculation persists over a move to the Bernabeu.

Real currently have an issue at right-back with Dani Carvajal ruled out for the season after an ACL injury, only intensifying the Alexander-Arnold talk.

However, Ancelotti refused to be drawn on any potential interest in the 26-year-old.

“I am sorry I cannot think about Alexander-Arnold, he is not my player,” was all the former Everton boss would say ahead of their Champions League clash at Anfield.

“I consider, as usual, Liverpool with a lot of respect – a fantastic club, fantastic supporters – but I’m still an Evertonian.”

Real midfielder Jude Bellingham, good friends with Alexander-Arnold from their time together with England, was asked whether he would be playing with the defender next season.

“I’ll be playing alongside him next season for England anyway. That will be a guarantee,” he said.

“But he’s a Liverpool player and it would be disrespectful to come to his home today with a big game tomorrow and talk about something that could be misconstrued so it’s important to take that pressure off him.

“He is a really good mate of mine and I want him to do really well, just not tomorrow night.

“We will see what happens but he is a Liverpool player.”

When Bellingham decided to leave Borussia Dortmund, there were a host of clubs clamouring for his signature and Liverpool were one, until it became apparent the price was prohibitive to their spending plans for the entire squad.

“It probably wasn’t as close as a lot of the media made out,” said Bellingham.

“I had conversations with a few clubs when leaving Borussia Dortmund and making that decision. They gave me permission to speak to a few clubs.

“But when Real Madrid come knocking on the door it shakes the whole house. It’s hard not to accept.

“It’s not a matter the other teams weren’t good or were bad when I spoke to them, it’s just that Real Madrid are on a different level.”