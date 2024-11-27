Arne Slot has made two changes to his Liverpool side to face Real Madrid in the Champions League, with Luis Diaz among those restored to the lineup.

After their comeback win at Southampton at the weekend, the Reds are set for a blockbuster week in both the Champions League and Premier League.

First up is the visit of Real Madrid, with the clash coming too soon for Alisson as Caoimhin Kelleher starts for the 10th time this season.

Similarly, Conor Bradley keeps his place ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, as part of an unchanged back four with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister make up Slot’s midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai dropping out.

And Luis Diaz takes over from Cody Gakpo on the left flank, joining Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez in attack.

Along with Alexander-Arnold, Jones and Gakpo, the likes of Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo are available on the bench.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Szoboszlai, Morton, Elliott, Gakpo

Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy; Guler, Camavinga, Modric, Bellingham; Mbappe, Brahim

Substitutes: Lunin, Gonzalez, Vallejo, Vazquez, Garcia, Gonzalo, Ceballos, Endrick