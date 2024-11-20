Five Liverpool players suffered differing fortunes on international duty, with Arne Slot likely to have mixed feelings about their level of involvement.

The Reds return to Premier League duty with a trip to Southampton on Sunday, with the final international break of the year halting their formidable run of form.

Thankfully, no new injury concerns have emerged for Liverpool, with their many international players coming through unscathed.

A quintet of Reds players were in action on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning – here’s how they got on…

Nunez hooked at half-time

In the early hours, Darwin Nunez‘s Uruguay drew 1-1 away to Brazil, with Ederson starting for the hosts in the absence of Alisson, who is back in training for Liverpool.

The Reds striker only lasted 45 minutes, however, being substituted for Rodrigo Aguirre at half-time.

It was a quiet overall performance from Nunez, who only had 16 touches during his time on the pitch, as well as losing five out of seven duels, according to FotMob.

Slot likely won’t be complaining about this, however, keeping his attacker fresh for the weekend trip to St Mary’s.

Nunez’s removal at the interval appeared to be tactical instead of due to injury, so Liverpool fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Plenty of rest for Gravenberch & Gakpo

Liverpool’s head coach will likely be even happier with the situation regarding Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo.

Neither started the Netherlands’ 1-1 draw at Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Virgil van Dijk not even part of the squad after being allowed to return home and play no part in the dead rubber.

Gravenberch and Gakpo were introduced in the second half, coming on in the 71st and 77th minute, respectively, but they didn’t overly exert themselves.

Frankly, it’s another case of former Everton manager Ronald Koeman – AKA ‘Ronnie the Red’! – doing Liverpool another big favour.

Full 90s for Mac Allister & Diaz

In terms of the Southampton game, the biggest tiredness concerns will be with Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz.

Mac Allister helped Argentina win 1-0 at home to Peru in their 2026 World Cup qualifier, playing 89 minutes in total.

The 25-year-old has looked off the pace after international breaks in the past, following long flights home, which Slot may have to bear in mind.

Liverpool don’t play until Sunday, however, which does alleviate that issue.

Meanwhile, Diaz played the full 90 minutes in Colombia’s 1-0 defeat at home to Ecuador, completing four successful dribbles out of five attempted, per FotMob.

With Gakpo earning more of a midweek rest, he is arguably more likely to start on the left wing against Saints over his teammate.