Despite the awful weather, Liverpool’s players were in good spirits as they were reunited for training after their international excursions around the world.

While Liverpool are a team fully focused on taking three points home from Southampton on Sunday, they still found time for laughs on Friday amid their work schedule.

With Arne Slot on press conference duties in the morning, the players did their gym work before later heading out into the cold Kirkby winter to prepare for their trip to St Mary’s.

Shorts weather for Jayden Danns

“Bro, he’s going outside like this!?” ? pic.twitter.com/ycZJ7LknpV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2024

There may have been hail at the training ground but it didn’t deter Jayden Danns, who was back training with the first team after a lengthy injury lay-off stretching back to the end of last season.

The 18-year-old proved he was used to the weather, going out to train in just shorts and a t-shirt while others were dressed from head to toe in thermals.

Ibrahima Konate even said to Danns: “Bro, don’t tell me you will train like that! You’re crazy, bro.”

Shortly after, Ryan Gravenberch also expressed his surprise as he asked: “He’s going outside like this?!”

Danns had a short and simple response that he repeated, explaining to his teammates: “I overheat, I get too hot in jumpers.”

Cricket in the gym

Footballers are often sporty individuals who grew up playing various sports, and it appears some of the squad enjoy their cricket too.

In LFC TV’s Inside Training video, we saw Harvey Elliott using a foam roller as a makeshift bat while Tyler Morton and Jarell Quansah threw a tennis ball towards him.

We’re not sure Elliott will be batting alongside Ben Stokes any time soon, but Morton looks like he can bowl a bit of right-arm off spin!

Federico Chiesa trains

As ever, Federico Chiesa was smiling and he had even more reason to be upbeat on Friday as he returned to team training.

While it is understood that the Italian didn’t complete the full session, the cameras did pick him up playing in small-sided games – more than we expected to see.

Before the session Slot said: “[Diogo] Jota is still apart from the group, same as Federico, who is coming back into the session maybe in one exercise today.

“They are all expected to be back within now and a few weeks, but the last part of the recovery is always the most difficult one. So, let’s wait and see.”

Darwin Nunez tries to lock Ryan Gravenberch in the gym

We all love a bit of Darwin Nunez‘s laugh, especially when he is performing on the pitch.

It was amusing then to see him attempt to lock Gravenberch in the gym with a resistance band, only to be foiled by his teammate who proceeded to chase after him.

While we enjoy seeing the fun, just make sure that resistance band doesn’t fly off and hit someone – we don’t need another eye injury for Curtis Jones!

In Neil Warnock’s words, “enjoy it, but enjoy it by being disciplined.”

Andy Robertson describes his Scotland winner

The coffee bar was the place for some of the squad to catch up after a busy international break.

Andy Robertson, in particular, came back with good memories, having scored a 93rd-minute header as Scotland captain to beat Poland 2-1.

He was even still talking about it when he returned to Liverpool, re-enacting what was “a bullet header,” according to Virgil van Dijk.

That probably just about sums it up, Virgil!