David Coote is already under investigation from the PGMOL for comments made against Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, but could now face an FA charge too.

Coote is facing serious ramifications for a video – seemingly filmed in 2020 – released on Monday which saw the 42-year-old label Liverpool “s***” and Klopp an “absolute c***.”

The official has been suspended with immediate effect and, having now accepted the video is genuine, is widely expected to lose his job as a referee.

Aside from an ongoing investigation led by the PGMOL – effectively his employers – Coote is also facing a separate charge by the FA for an “aggravated breach” of conduct.

That comes, in line with FA rules, with reference “whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality,” according to the Times‘ Martyn Ziegler.

Coote said: “Milner’s alright. I get on with Milner…but, my god, German c***. F*** me.”

In his report, Ziegler compares Coote’s situation with one faced by Dele Alli in 2020 when the then-Tottenham player “[made] fun of Covid-19 and [singled] out an Asian man” in a private Snapchat video.

Alli was banned for one match and fined £50,000, with any such punishment for Coote likely to be in addition to any decided by the PGMOL.

After describing Klopp as an “absolute c***,” Coote was asked by the friend recording the video to explain why he thought that.

“Aside from having a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying then just had a right f***ing pop at me, I’ve got no interest in speaking to someone who’s f***ing arrogant,” he replied.

“I do my best not to speak to him.”

Coote’s friend summarised: “Long story short. Jurgen Klopp‘s a c***, Liverpool are all f***ing b******s and we hate Scousers.”