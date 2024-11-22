Referee David Coote has been made “aware of the support network available to him” while an investigation into his conduct continues.

Nottinghamshire official Coote, 42, was suspended by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) on November 11 pending a full investigation after a video emerged in which he appeared to make highly derogatory remarks about Liverpool and their former head coach Jurgen Klopp.

A day later, The Sun published a video which appeared to show Coote snorting a white powder. The newspaper said the video had been filmed during Euro 2024, where Coote was working as a VAR.

Tournament organiser UEFA said it had appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate the matter.

On Thursday PGMOL issued an update via a spokesperson which stated: “We are following an internal process and taking the allegations into David Coote’s conduct very seriously as part of our ongoing full and thorough investigation.

“Whilst David remains suspended, his welfare continues to be important to us and he is aware of the support network available to him.”

Coote’s comments about Klopp are also being investigated by the Football Association.

The FA has the power to investigate remarks made in a private context and it is understood part of its investigation will centre on whether remarks about Klopp’s nationality constitute an aggravated breach of its misconduct rules.

That footage has not been verified by the PA news agency but is understood to be being treated as genuine by PGMOL.

The Sun said the video appearing to show Coote snorting a white powder was taken on July 6, the day after the Euro 2024 quarter-final clash between Portugal and France, for which Coote was an assistant VAR.