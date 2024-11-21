FSG are “working feverishly” to tie Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to new contracts, says Liverpool’s former chief executive.

As long as they remain on their current deals, anxiety around the futures of three of Liverpool’s most important players will continue to grow.

But according to the club’s former chief executive Peter Moore, Fenway Sports Group are “working feverishly” to agree new terms with all three of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

“I don’t know what is going to happen but it is Trent, it’s Mo, it’s Virgil and it’s hard to imagine any of those leaving Liverpool,” Moore said when speaking at the Soccerex conference in Miami, in quotes carried by the Liverpool Echo.

“I know ownership is working feverishly to get deals done with all three and whether it is all three, two of the three, one of three or none of the three, I don’t know.

“You look at those players and what I do like is they all seem dedicated right now and there is nobody, particularly those three, that has taken a game off for some reason.

“And they are, even in Trent’s case, they are the senior citizens and you look at what they offer.

“So come January, particularly in Trent’s case, we’ll see what happens but I know that ownership is talking with their respective agents, I am sure feverishly. But it won’t be cheap.”

Fingers crossed their efforts pay off – we want all three tied down for the long term!

With Ben Doak making headlines this season for Scotland and Middlesbrough, This Is Anfield got the lowdown on his loan so far from TeesideLive reporter Craig Johns:

“He’s been exactly as described – a game-changer. “With the exception of one game against Watford, he’s had left-backs in the Championship absolutely terrified. “His direct dribbling style is a real throwback and it’s perfect for a Boro side who, until Doak’s introduction into the starting lineup, were finding sides sitting back behind the ball against them and they’d struggle to break that down.”

