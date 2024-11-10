If anyone had thought Mo Salah was slowing down, they wildly underestimated him and his thirst for breaking records – with Thierry Henry the latest to fall behind the No. 11.

It is a real privilege to witness Salah ply his trade each and every week for Liverpool, his talent is abundant and his proclivity for breaking records has never wavered.

A goal and an assist against Aston Villa on Saturday ensured Salah was at the heart of the Reds’ 15th win of the season.

Just 17 games in, and Salah already has 10 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, and in five days alone he has overtaken Henry twice in two different competitions.

Twice in one week. pic.twitter.com/VEWlGUQrjI — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) November 9, 2024

On Tuesday, his two assists against Leverkusen saw him take his Champions League tally to 17 to leapfrog Henry and eight others in the all-time charts, including Ruud van Nistelrooy.

On Saturday, his assist for Darwin Nunez took his Premier League tally to 75 to overtake Henry into outright 13th – Salah is now just six assists away from breaking into the all-time top 10!

Quite the five days for the Egyptian King!

Setting the standards

With the help of FotMob, we can also see that no other player has contributed more goals and assists in the Premier League than Salah (14), nor has a higher rating (8.02) in the English topflight.

As for the Champions League, Salah has the most assists in 2024/25 (4) and has created the joint-most big chances of any player in the competition (4).

It means that only Barcelona‘s Raphina has more goal contributions at this stage of the season across Europe’s big five leagues, with 12 goals and 10 assists having played one game less.

At 32, that is a feat to be applauded.

To add further context to how well Salah has started the season, Opta‘s Michael Reid has revealed he has achieved double digits for goals and assists quicker than any other Red in the last 40 seasons.

The previous fastest was Luis Suarez, and he needed 23 appearances in 2013/14.

Every day that drags by without a contract announcement only furthers the debate that the club should be doing everything in their power to keep him tied to Anfield for the rest of his career.