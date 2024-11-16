Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to capitalise on their start by strengthening in the January transfer window, helping Arne Slot‘s bid to secure silverware.

Some were quick to write off the Reds’ Premier League title chances as soon as Jurgen Klopp departed, with Slot given the daunting task of filling the void.

The Dutchman has been hugely impressive in his first several months in the job, however, losing just once in all competitions in 2024/25.

Liverpool are five points clear at the top of the Premier League, and while their squad depth is the envy of most clubs, supporters would still love to see some January business happen.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Carragher said the Reds need to take advantage of their lead in the title race, name-checking Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as a possible addition.

“Just make it count!” ???? Carra urges Arne Slot to take advantage while Liverpool are on top of the Premier League! ? pic.twitter.com/DLgaewEpHK — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) November 15, 2024

“If I were Liverpool I would be doing that (strengthening in January),” said Carragher.

“[Slot] might never be in this position again in terms of being nine points clear of Arsenal and five clear of Man City. There’s a long way to go, I get that.

“We know Liverpool don’t do silly things in the transfer market, but if there is something there right now, do it.

“Zubimendi was the player that he wanted – they ended up putting [Ryan] Gravenberch there and he’s been fantastic – but if he is the player that you want, go and do it.

“You might never be in this position – you might be in three years and then City are five points ahead going into Christmas time – it’s just like, just make it count.”

One new face in January?

Liverpool won’t be signing numerous players in January, but bringing in a No. 6 in midfield could be perfect for Slot.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been superb in a double pivot, but snapping up a player of Zubimendi’s calibre – provided he opts to leave Real Sociedad – would give them something different and more natural defensive cover in midfield.

As Carragher alludes, though, much will depend on the opportunities available – and Liverpool have shown in the past, with deals for Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo for example, that they will strike in January if the right deal presents itself.

If no new faces come in it wouldn’t be a disaster, but as Carragher says, Liverpool may not have a better chance of winning the league up against Man City and Arsenal in the coming years.

The funds should be there to make signings, given the general lack of business in recent windows, and this should be a time for Fenway Sports Group to back Slot.