Liverpool are finally back at Anfield and Brighton are again the opposition, in a match that is not live on UK TV. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Tony Harrington.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Bradley, Endo, Morton, Jones, Diaz

Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Adingra, Moder, Baleba, Wieffer, Gruda, Enciso, Ferguson

Our coverage updates automatically below: