LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. Notts Forest won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Brighton – Follow the Premier League match here

Liverpool are finally back at Anfield and Brighton are again the opposition, in a match that is not live on UK TV. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Tony Harrington.

Watch Liverpool vs. Brighton – Live Online Streams

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Bradley, Endo, Morton, Jones, Diaz

Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Adingra, Moder, Baleba, Wieffer, Gruda, Enciso, Ferguson

Our coverage updates automatically below:

