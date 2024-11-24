➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool fans baffled by Adam Lallana ‘red card’ tackle on Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool fans thought Adam Lallana should have been sent off for a studs-up challenge on Ryan Gravenberch during Sunday’s clash at Southampton.

Lallana was forced off midway through the first half at St Mary’s due to injury, but arguably should have been sent off even earlier in the game.

The former Liverpool midfielder lost the ball with a sloppy touch in the Southampton half and, attempting to win it back from Gravenberch, lunged and collided with the Dutchman’s ankle.

Gravenberch was left writhing on the turf and Lallana was shown a yellow card for his challenge – with there no reference to a VAR review during Sky Sports’ live coverage.

Fans watching on were not convinced, though, with many taking to Twitter to vent their frustration at referee Sam Barrott’s decision.

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane was of the same opinion, suggesting that Lallana’s reputation as a solid professional may have influenced Barrott in only showing him a yellow.

“He’s not in control, he’s not even looking at the ball,” Keane said at half-time.

“They’ve looked at the character of the player, he’s not really a nasty type. Southampton have got away with one there. The more I look at it the worse it gets.”

Fortunately, Gravenberch was able to play on and, unfortunately for Southampton, Lallana went off 15 minutes later after suffering a hamstring injury.

Lallana has only been shown one red card in his entire senior career – that being for Liverpool U21s when coming back from injury in 2018, having dragged Tottenham midfielder George Marsh by the neck.

