Liverpool fans thought Adam Lallana should have been sent off for a studs-up challenge on Ryan Gravenberch during Sunday’s clash at Southampton.

Lallana was forced off midway through the first half at St Mary’s due to injury, but arguably should have been sent off even earlier in the game.

The former Liverpool midfielder lost the ball with a sloppy touch in the Southampton half and, attempting to win it back from Gravenberch, lunged and collided with the Dutchman’s ankle.

Gravenberch was left writhing on the turf and Lallana was shown a yellow card for his challenge – with there no reference to a VAR review during Sky Sports’ live coverage.

Fans watching on were not convinced, though, with many taking to Twitter to vent their frustration at referee Sam Barrott’s decision.

Looked a red in real time. Too much matey matey shite there. No one complained when he threw that tackle in, same when Lallana went down injured, should have played on — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) November 24, 2024

He left a few on Gravenberch before this as well. https://t.co/94Pxin2Dof — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) November 24, 2024

Christ after seeing that Lallana challenge back that’s a stonewall red — Will ? (@AnfieldMagic) November 24, 2024

That’s a red Studs on ankle at high velocity Well, as high as Lallana get reach — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) November 24, 2024

Should’ve been a red for Lallana

Penalty for a foul outside the box Justice for Coote is it — – (@JoshLFC1909) November 24, 2024

First game back since Coote got suspended they’ve given a penalty for a foul outside the box and no red card for Lallana lunging out of control studs up at Gravenberch. This is gunna be a fun season ain’t it — FSG OUT (@ShaunlfcT) November 24, 2024

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane was of the same opinion, suggesting that Lallana’s reputation as a solid professional may have influenced Barrott in only showing him a yellow.

“He’s not in control, he’s not even looking at the ball,” Keane said at half-time.

“They’ve looked at the character of the player, he’s not really a nasty type. Southampton have got away with one there. The more I look at it the worse it gets.”

Roy Keane is spot on. Lallana should have seen red for that horror tackle on Gravenberch. — Ben (@WineDineAndLFC) November 24, 2024

Keane is right that lallana challenge on Gravenberch is a red card, he ain’t in control of his actions, lungs in and is not near the ball at the end of the action and he studs land in on Ryan’s ankle — E4 (@LFC_ERYAN) November 24, 2024

Fortunately, Gravenberch was able to play on and, unfortunately for Southampton, Lallana went off 15 minutes later after suffering a hamstring injury.

Lallana has only been shown one red card in his entire senior career – that being for Liverpool U21s when coming back from injury in 2018, having dragged Tottenham midfielder George Marsh by the neck.