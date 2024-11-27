A huge European night under the Anfield lights awaits Liverpool against Real Madrid, and Arne Slot will be without four first-team players for the Champions League clash.

The Reds returned to action with an important 3-2 win at Southampton over the weekend, but now attention turns to European aspirations in what is a huge week for the club.

Real Madrid arrive with several injury absences of their own, and here is who Slot will be without for the 8pm (GMT) kickoff on Wednesday night:

The big news is that Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training after two-and-a-half weeks out with a hamstring injury, though he is not fit to start against Real Madrid.

“Trent is in the squad, but he will not be available to start. He can maybe make a few minutes,” Slot told reporters on the eve of the game.

“In an ideal world, he maybe doesn’t, but if it’s really necessary he can. He’s not going to start.”

Harvey Elliott, who was in the squad for the first time since September 1 last time out, is also making positive progress but he will be on the bench as he too is “not ready to start.”

Kostas Tsimikas, meanwhile, will remain sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in training before the trip to Southampton, no specific timeline has been set for his return.

Slot also confirmed that “Alisson is not there yet,” nor is Diogo Jota, while Federico Chiesa is still building himself back up to take part in a full training session.

With Alexander-Arnold and Tsimikas not in the starting lineup, expect Andy Robertson and Conor Bradley to remain at full-back at Anfield.

Slot is likely to make only a couple of changes to his lineup, which will include Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz after they came off the bench on Sunday.

Time to get a win over Real Madrid. Into these, Reds!

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Real Madrid

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez