Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training but will not be considered to start against Real Madrid, with Arne Slot providing an update on Liverpool’s injuries.

There was a big boost on Tuesday afternoon as Alexander-Arnold was spotted working alongside his teammates at the AXA Training Centre.

• READ: Trent Alexander-Arnold trains! – 26-man Liverpool squad for Real Madrid

It comes after two-and-a-half weeks out with a hamstring injury, with the right-back available again having missed the last three games for club and country.

But speaking in his pre-match press conference at Anfield, Slot ruled Alexander-Arnold out of starting contention against Real.

“Trent is in the squad, but he will not be available to start. He can maybe make a few minutes,” he told reporters.

“In an ideal world, he maybe doesn’t, but if it’s really necessary he can. He’s not going to start.”

Also pictured alongside Alexander-Arnold at the AXA Training Centre was Federico Chiesa, with Slot updating on his fitness along with the fit-again Harvey Elliott and the injured trio of Alisson, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas.

“Federico’s not in the squad yet. He’s training with us, not the whole session, but one or two parts,” Slot explained.

“Harvey Elliott is in the team but hasn’t played competitive football for a long time. He’s here, but not ready to start.

“Alisson is not there yet, Diogo is not there yet, Kostas is not there – he’s having an injury as well. It’s quite the list for us as well!”

With Alexander-Arnold not fit to start, it is likely that Conor Bradley will do so for the second consecutive game – though Joe Gomez is also an option at right-back.