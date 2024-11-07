Liverpool’s goalkeeper production line has seen another youngster who has “amazed” coaches this season, with high hopes for 17-year-old Kornel Misciur.

With Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Vitezslav Jaros and soon £29 million signing Giorgi Mamardashvili, Liverpool boast arguably the best stable of goalkeepers in the world.

That comes partly due to their stellar work in recruiting and developing young stoppers, with Harvey Davies another who has regularly travelled with the first team this season.

Davies’ involvement at senior level has seen Misciur, 17, promoted to first choice for Liverpool U21s – and the youngster has excelled.

Signed from Hull in 2023, Misciur has proved himself an outstanding shot-stopper, which was on show during the U19s’ 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters including This Is Anfield after the victory, U21s coach Barry Lewtas hailed the development of his goalkeeper.

“As much of the ball you have, you’re sometimes the prone to the odd mistake, and we did make one or two mistakes that let them kind of jump on us,” he said.

“But Kornel’s been amazing. He really has. He can play in the FA Youth Cup, Kornel, he’s played every game [for the] U21s.

“I think he’s come on in the part of his game where he needs to develop and he made some big saves for us today, no question.”

First-team plans

Misciur is regularly called up to work with the first-team goalkeepers at the AXA Training Centre, which has particularly been the case during Alisson‘s current layoff.

While there may be fewer new faces pictured in sessions under Arne Slot than there were during Jurgen Klopp‘s reign, Lewtas has stressed that the link between first team and academy remains strong.

“The lads have been round there an awful lot, we go round there and we train. It’s been really good,” he continued.

“Obviously Trey [Nyoni] came on against Brighton, there’s been a little bit of movement of players, Tyler Morton‘s played a few games [for the U21s].

“It’s been brilliant from that point of view. I don’t think there was ever going to be anything different.

“Obviously when a new coach comes in you try to build on the successes that have been there, and for me he’s been brilliant – and on top of that, his coaching staff have been brilliant as well.

“So it’s our job just to keep playing, keep performing and let’s see where it goes.”