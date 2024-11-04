Another quick turnaround for Arne Slot‘s side sees attention move to the Champions League, and we could see three changes made to Liverpool’s starting lineup.

The Reds head into the final week before the November internationals with momentum on their side after a vital comeback win over Brighton.

Ibrahima Konate offered another boost having first revealed that his wrist injury was not serious before taking part in training on Monday afternoon as normal.

With two more games in the coming week, Slot has a few selection choices to make – and here’s how he could set up his side at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Team News

Liverpool’s training session at the AXA on Monday gave us a good look at who will be available for the clash with Xabi Alonso’s side:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Leverkusen

There is a strong argument that Curtis Jones deserves his place in the lineup after coming off the bench against Brighton and making a meaningful impact on the scoreboard.

He played the final 24 minutes in the league match, and his inclusion would likely come at the cost of Dominik Szoboszlai, although Alexis Mac Allister was not without his struggles on the weekend.

Alonso’s side are yet to suffer a defeat away from home this season and they will prove a stubborn outfit, one Luis Diaz could seek to unlock with his speed and directness on the left.

Cody Gakpo is in good form, but the Colombian’s fresh legs could be what Liverpool need in attack alongside Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Andy Robertson is also in line to return as Kostas Tsimikas has yet to be selected to start in two games in a row:

Robertson returns and Konate proves his fitness

Jones joins midfield alongside Gravenberch and Mac Allister

Diaz takes over on the left wing from Gakpo

That would make for three changes from the weekend and look like this:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Although Konate has insisted he is OK and trained with the group, he may still be afforded the opportunity to rest with Joe Gomez to take his spot.

You cannot say the No. 12 does not deserve it either after his efforts against Brighton – it would be his first Champions League start since March 2023.

Unlucky for Jarell Quansah, but his time will come.

In midfield, Slot may even be tempted to keep his first-choice trio together having taken off both Szoboszlai and Mac Allister after 66 minutes on Saturday – which typically prompts back-to-back starts:

Gomez to take over from Konate at the back

First-choice midfield starts again

Gakpo over Diaz in attack

Those tweaks would see Liverpool lineup like this:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Liverpool can make a significant step to wrapping up a spot in the next round with a victory over the German side, at what is the halfway point of the first stage of the Champions League.

Slot’s side currently have the maximum of nine points, two more than Leverkusen, and getting the job done early will allow the Reds greater flexibility during their upcoming demanding schedule.

An intriguing battle of Slot vs. Alonso awaits! Into these, Reds.